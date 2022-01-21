Field-level translation filter Plugin for Sanity.io

A Sanity plugin that supports filtering localized fields by language

What this plugin solves

There are two popular methods of internationalization in Sanity Studio:

Field-level translation A single document with many languages of content Achieved by mapping over languages on each field, to create an object Best for documents that have a mix of language-specific and common fields Not recommended for Portable Text

Document-level translation A unique document version for every language Joined together by references and/or a predictable _id Best for documents that have unique, language-specific fields and no common content across languages Best for translating content using Portable Text



This plugin adds features to the Studio to improve handling field-level translations.

A "Filter Languages" button to show/hide fields in an object of language-specific fields

Configuration to set "default" languages which are always visible

For document-level translations you should use the @sanity/document-internationalization plugin.

Installation

sanity install @sanity/language-filter

Installing with sanity install updates your sanity.json to include this plugin. If installing with npm or yarn, ensure your plugins array includes @sanity/language-filter .

Add config file

In order to know what languages are supported, this plugin needs to be set up with a config file that exports a few options.

This config file needs to implement the part part:@sanity/language-filter/config , by adding the following lines to the parts -section of your sanity.json

{ "name" : "part:@sanity/language-filter/config" , "path" : "./parts/languageFilterConfig.js" }

Here's an example languageFilterConfig.js file:

export default { supportedLanguages : [ { id : 'nb' , title : 'Norwegian (Bokmål)' } , { id : 'nn' , title : 'Norwegian (Nynorsk)' } , { id : 'en' , title : 'English' } , { id : 'es' , title : 'Spanish' } , { id : 'arb' , title : 'Arabic' } , { id : 'pt' , title : 'Portuguese' } , ] , defaultLanguages : [ 'nb' ] , documentTypes : [ 'page' ] , filterField : ( enclosingType , field , selectedLanguageIds ) => ! enclosingType . name . startsWith ( 'locale' ) || selectedLanguageIds . includes ( field . name ) , }