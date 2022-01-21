Bjørge Næss
Senior Engineer @ Sanity.io
Helpful user interface for filtering localized fields by language
A Sanity plugin that supports filtering localized fields by language
There are two popular methods of internationalization in Sanity Studio:
_id
This plugin adds features to the Studio to improve handling field-level translations.
For document-level translations you should use the @sanity/document-internationalization plugin.
sanity install @sanity/language-filter
Installing with
sanity install updates your
sanity.json to include this plugin. If installing with npm or yarn, ensure your
plugins array includes
@sanity/language-filter.
In order to know what languages are supported, this plugin needs to be set up with a config file that exports a few options.
This config file needs to implement the part
part:@sanity/language-filter/config, by adding the following lines to the
parts-section of your
sanity.json
{
"name": "part:@sanity/language-filter/config",
"path": "./parts/languageFilterConfig.js"
}
Here's an example
languageFilterConfig.js file:
export default {
supportedLanguages: [
{id: 'nb', title: 'Norwegian (Bokmål)'},
{id: 'nn', title: 'Norwegian (Nynorsk)'},
{id: 'en', title: 'English'},
{id: 'es', title: 'Spanish'},
{id: 'arb', title: 'Arabic'},
{id: 'pt', title: 'Portuguese'},
//...
],
// Select Norwegian (Bokmål) by default
defaultLanguages: ['nb'],
// Only show language filter for document type `page` (schemaType.name)
documentTypes: ['page'],
filterField: (enclosingType, field, selectedLanguageIds) =>
!enclosingType.name.startsWith('locale') || selectedLanguageIds.includes(field.name),
}
supportedLanguages is an array of languages with
id and
title. If your localized fields are defined using our recommended way described here (https://www.sanity.io/docs/localization), you probably want to share this list of supported languages between this config and your schema.
defaultLanguages (optional) is an array of strings where each entry must match an
id from the
supportedLanguages array. These languages will be listed by default and will not be possible to unselect. If no
defaultLanguages is configured, all localized fields will be selected by default.
documentTypes (optional) is an array of strings where each entry must match a
name from your document schemas. If defined, this property will be used to conditionally show the language filter on specific document schema types. If undefined, the language filter will show on all document schema types.
filterField is a function that must return true if the field should be displayed. It is passed the enclosing type (e.g the object type containing the localized fields, the field, and an array of the currently selected language ids.
This plugin is available for Studio v3 and Studio v2.What are studio versions and which do I choose?
npm i @sanity/language-filter@studio-v3
sanity install @sanity/language-filter
