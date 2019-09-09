Init
Initialize a new Sanity project or plugin
usage: sanity init [plugin]
Initialize a new Sanity project or plugin
Options
-y, --yes Use unattended mode, accepting defaults and using only flags for choices
--project <projectId> Project ID to use for the studio
--dataset <dataset> Dataset name for the studio
--output-path <path> Path to write studio project to
--template <template> Project template to use [default: "clean"]
--visibility <mode> Visibility mode for dataset (public/private)
--create-project <name> Create a new project with the given name
Examples
# Initialize a new project, prompt for required information along the way
sanity init
# Initialize a new plugin
sanity init plugin
# Initialize a project with the given project ID and dataset to the given path
sanity init -y --project abc123 --dataset production --output-path ~/myproj
# Initialize a project with the given project ID and dataset using the moviedb
# template to the given path
sanity init -y --project abc123 --dataset staging --template moviedb --output-path .
# Create a brand new project with name "Movies Unlimited"
sanity init -y \
--create-project "Movies Unlimited" \
--dataset moviedb \
--visibility private \
--template moviedb \
--output-path /Users/espenh/movies-unlimited