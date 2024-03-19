Request tags are values assigned to API and CDN requests that can be used to filter and aggregate log data within request logs from your Sanity Content Lake. The tagging can be achieved by adding the tag query parameter to the request URL, typically in the format:

GET /data/query/<dataset>?query=<GROQ-query>&tag=<custom-defined-tag>

SDK Support

@sanity/client has out-of-the-box support for tagging every API and CDN request on two levels:

Globally: Using the requestTagPrefix client configuration parameter Per Request: Pass the tag option to the SDK’s Request method.

This provides a flexible method for tagging requests:

requestTagPrefix tag result - - - - landing-page tag=landing-page website - tag=website website landing-page tag=website.landing-page

Code example

The following example will result in a query with tag=website.landing-page .