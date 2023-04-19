Favicons/"website icon"

A favicon is a small icon that appears in the browser's tab or bookmarks. By default, any Sanity studio will use the Sanity logo as its favicon.

Using a favicon that aligns with a company or projects logo or brand colors can help enhance the visual identity of a studio, differentiate it from other open tabs, as well as create a consistent and cohesive look and feel.

Individual files

To use a custom favicon that works across all platforms (desktop browsers, mobile browsers and bookmarks and similar), five different files are used:

favicon.svg - a square vector file in SVG format. This format scales well to many different sizes, and can also support different layouts/colors for light/dark mode. favicon.ico - a small, square file in ICO format. This serves as the fallback icon for older browsers and environments that do not support resolving the preferred icon from HTML. favicon-512.png - a 512x512px image file in PNG format. This is used as the icon defined in a Web Manifest file, and is generally used when bookmarking the studio on mobile devices. favicon-192.png - a 192x192px image file in PNG format. Holds the same purpose as the 512px variant, but may be used when smaller icons are needed. apple-touch-icon.png - a 180x180px image in PNG format. This is used when bookmarking the studio on iOS devices.

All these files should be placed in the static folder within the studio folder. Once they are in place, the studio should automatically use the new icons - though browsers may keep the old icons in their cache for a while.

Generating the files

The files can either be created by hand, or you can use a tool such as create-favicon to generate them all based on a source SVG file: