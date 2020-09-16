Icons
Use icons for types to display in the creation dialogue and when you're missing an media preview.
Each document type can be assigned an icon to illustrate its purpose. We recommend using an SVG file, but it can be any react component you like.
react-icons is a useful NPM package for open source SVG icons from collections like Font Awesome, Material Design, Typicons and Github Octicons. To see all the
react-icons, check out https://react-icons.netlify.com/.
Gotcha
Since
v1.150.8, Sanity no longer includes
react-icons by default and you will have to install it as an NPM dependency yourself.
If you use an older version of Sanity, please note that this includes
v2.x of
react-icons, which uses a different import style from the latest
v3.x shown in the examples.
After including
react-icons in your
package.json with
yarn add react-icons you can add it to your schema:
import { MdLocalMovies } from 'react-icons/md'
{
name: 'movie',
type: 'document',
icon: MdLocalMovies,
fields: [
{
title: 'Title',
name: 'title',
type: 'string'
},
{
title: 'Release Date',
name: 'releaseDate',
type: 'date'
}
],
preview: {
select: {
title: 'title',
subtitle: 'releaseDate'
}
}
}