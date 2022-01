usage: sanity deploy [ SOURCE_DIR ] [ --no-build ] [ --source-maps ] [ --no-minify ] Deploys a statically built Sanity studio Options --source-maps Enable source maps for built bundles (increases size of bundle) --no-minify Skip minifying built Javascript (speeds up build, increases size of bundle) --no-build Don't build the studio prior to deploy, instead deploying the version currently in `dist/` Examples sanity deploy sanity deploy --no-minify --source-maps