Form API

The form API lets you customize the rendering of form components and specify options for asset sources in your studio.

  • componentsobject

    Accepts custom component overrides for the following form components: input, field, preview, and item. The components can be declared in the root studio configuration, in plugins, or directly in a schema definition.

  • fileobject

    Accepts an object with the following properties: assetSources and directUploads.

    assetSources accepts an array of valid asset source configuration objects, or a callback function resolving to the same. The callback function is called with the current list of registered asset sources as its first argument and a context object as the second.

    directUploads accepts a boolean true or false.

  • imageobject

    Accepts an object with the following properties: assetSources and directUploads.

    assetSources accepts an array of valid asset source configuration objects, or a callback function resolving to the same. The callback function is called with the current list of registered asset sources as its first argument and a context object as the second.

    directUploads accepts a boolean true or false.

Updated on December 7, 2022

