Form API
The form API lets you customize the rendering of form components and specify options for asset sources in your studio.
componentsobject
Accepts custom component overrides for the following form components:
input,
field,
preview, and
item. The components can be declared in the root studio configuration, in plugins, or directly in a schema definition.
fileobject
Accepts an object with the following properties:
assetSourcesand
directUploads.
assetSourcesaccepts an array of valid asset source configuration objects, or a callback function resolving to the same. The callback function is called with the current list of registered asset sources as its first argument and a context object as the second.
directUploadsaccepts a boolean
trueor
false.
