When editing documents in the Studio, it can sometimes be helpful to show certain fields together to provide context and alleviate visual input overload. Document and objects types accept a groups property that you use to define the groups you want and you can assign fields to appear in the groups you have defined using the group property on a field. Fields can also appear in more than one group.

Gotcha Field groups require Sanity Studio version 2.X.X and higher and will not work in earlier versions.

Let's, for example, say you have a long document and want to focus on the fields related to SEO. To achieve this, we first define an SEO group in our document's properties and then add the property group: 'seo' to a field to make it appear in the SEO group:

Left: default view with all fields visible. Right: groups view with only relevant fields visible.

The schema to produce the document structure in the example above might look like this (note the groups property on the document itself, as well as the group property on the fields related to SEO):

export default { name : 'article' , title : 'Article' , type : 'document' , groups : [ { name : 'seo' , title : 'SEO' , } , ] , fields : [ { name : 'title' , title : 'Title' , type : 'string' } , { name : 'icon' , title : 'Icon' , type : 'image' } , { name : 'related' , title : 'Related' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'article' } ] } ] , } , { name : 'seoTitle' , title : 'SEO title' , type : 'string' , group : 'seo' } , { name : 'seoKeywords' , title : 'Keywords' , type : 'string' , group : 'seo' } , { name : 'seoSlug' , title : 'Slug' , type : 'slug' , group : 'seo' } , { name : 'seoImage' , title : 'Image' , type : 'image' , group : 'seo' } , ] , }

Fields can belong to more than one group. Expanding on our erstwhile example, let's say we would like another view showing only fields that include images. We might then create a new group called Media and add all the fields with a graphic element to it:

A group showing only image fields

To do this, we'd add another group called Media in groups , and change the group property on our icon and seoImage fields to be an array of strings instead of a single string:

export default { name : 'article' , title : 'Article' , type : 'document' , groups : [ { name : 'seo' , title : 'SEO' , } , { name : 'media' , title : 'Media' , } , ] , fields : [ { name : 'title' , title : 'Title' , type : 'string' } , { name : 'icon' , title : 'Icon' , type : 'image' , group : 'media' } , { name : 'related' , title : 'Related' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'article' } ] } ] , } , { name : 'field1' , title : 'SEO title' , type : 'string' , group : 'seo' } , { name : 'field2' , title : 'Keywords' , type : 'string' , group : 'seo' } , { name : 'field3' , title : 'Slug' , type : 'slug' , group : 'seo' } , { name : 'seoImage' , title : 'Image' , type : 'image' , group : [ 'seo' , 'media' ] } , ] , }

Protip Using field groups in a document or object does not change the structure of the document, it only affects how and where fields appear in the Studio.

In addition to document s, field groups can also be defined on object s.

Gotcha A field inside an object, cannot appear in a group by itself.

Conditional field groups

It can be useful to make certain groups appear or hide based on certain conditions. A group can be conditionally hidden using the boolean values true or false , but you can also pass a function. This function passes currentUser , value , and parent as arguments, where value is the values of the current group and parent is an array of all the groups defined in the document or object.

Reference

Property: groups

Type: array

Defined on document or object

groups : [ { name : 'groupName' , title : 'Group title' , icon : CogIcon , hidden : ( { currentUser , value , parent } ) => true } ]

Property: group

Type: string or array

Defined on a field