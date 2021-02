This endpoint cuts through any caching/indexing middleware that may involve delayed processing. It is designed for use cases where you want to be very sure to get the absolute latest possible version of a document as it is known to the backend. It can only fetch documents by id (i.e. no GROQ) and it is less scalable/performant than the other query-mechanisms, so should be used sparingly.

GET /data/doc/<dataset>/<document id>

Result (DOC)