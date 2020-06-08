Assets
In some cases, uploading assets using the UI is impractical. Say you want to upload a ton of images. If so, you'll want to use the assets API directly.
To upload an image, do a POST request to
myProjectId.api.sanity.io/v1/assets/images/myDataset
with your file in the request body. E.g.:
curl \
-X POST \
-H 'Content-Type: image/jpeg' \
--data-binary "@/Users/mike/images/bicycle.jpg" \
'https://myProjectId.api.sanity.io/v1/assets/images/myDataset'
Input
import sanityClient from '@sanity/client'
import {basename} from 'path'
import {createReadStream} from 'fs'
const client = sanityClient({
projectId: 'myProjectId',
dataset: 'myDatasetName',
token: 'myToken'
})
const filePath = '/Users/mike/images/bicycle.jpg'
client.assets.upload('image', createReadStream(filePath), {
filename: basename(filePath)
}).then(imageAsset => {
console.log('got imageAsset', imageAsset)
})
Output
{
"_id": "image-abc123_0G0Pkg3JLakKCLrF1podAdE9-538x538-jpg",
"_type": "sanity.imageAsset", // type is prefixed by sanity schema
"assetId": "0G0Pkg3JLakKCLrF1podAdE9",
"path": "images/myproject/mydataset/abc123_0G0Pkg3JLakKCLrF1podAdE9-538x538.jpg",
"url": "https://cdn.sanity.io/images/myproject/mydataset/abc123_0G0Pkg3JLakKCLrF1podAdE9-538x538.jpg",
"originalFilename": "bicycle.jpg",
"size": 2097152, // File size, in bytes
"metadata": {
"dimensions": {
"height": 538,
"width": 538,
"aspectRatio": 1.0
},
"location":{ // only present if the original image contained location metadata
"lat": 59.9241370,
"lon": 10.7583846,
"alt": 21.0
}
}
}