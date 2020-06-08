In some cases, uploading assets using the UI is impractical. Say you want to upload a ton of images. If so, you'll want to use the assets API directly.

POST assets/images/:dataset

To upload an image, do a POST request to

myProjectId.api.sanity.io/v1/assets/images/myDataset

with your file in the request body. E.g.:

curl \ -X POST \ -H 'Content-Type: image/jpeg' \ --data-binary "@/Users/mike/images/bicycle.jpg" \ 'https://myProjectId.api.sanity.io/v1/assets/images/myDataset'