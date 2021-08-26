Document Actions API
Add custom operations on documents.
You can use the Document Actions API for Sanity Studio to customize and control operations that can be done to documents. When you create a custom action it will be available in the actions menu in the document editor. You create custom actions by returning a Document action component to an action resolver that you implement from
sanity.json.
Learn how to create custom workflows with the Document Actions API.
The document action resolver provides you with a central place to make decisions about the collection of actions enabled for a given document state.
For example, this is where you can decide on the order of which the action components will appear. The first item in the array will appear as the primary action, that is, the blue button. The following items will populate the menu with the next on the top, and the last item on the bottom.
idstring
The unique ID for the current document.
draftSanityDocument
The draft document (e.g. unpublished changes) if any.
Returns
nullif there are no unpublished changes.
liveEditboolean
The current document’s
liveEditstatus.
publishedSanityDocument
The version of the current document that is currently published (if any).
Returns
nullif the document isn't published.
typestring
The schema type of the current document.
// resolveDocumentActions.js
// import the default document actions
import defaultResolve from 'part:@sanity/base/document-actions'
import {PromoteProjectOnTwitter} from './PromoteProjectOnTwitter'
export default function resolveDocumentActions(props) {
if (props.type !== "project") {
// Show default actions on documents not of type project
return defaultResolve(props)
}
// If the document is of the type “project”, return the extra action
return [...defaultResolve(props), PromoteProjectOnTwitter]
}
This table describes the values a document action component receives as properties:
idstring
The current document’s
id.
typestring
The schema type of the current document.
draftSanityDocument
The draft document (e.g. unpublished changes) if any.
Returns
nullif there are no unpublished changes.
publishedSanityDocument
The version of the document that is currently published (if any).
Returns
nullif the document isn't published.
onCompletefunction
A callback function that the action components must call to signal that the action has completed
liveEditboolean
Whether the document is published continuously (live) or not.
Every Document Action component must return either
null or an action description object. An action description describes the action state that can be used to render action components in different render contexts (e.g. in a toolbar, as a menu item, etc.). This table describes the different properties of an action description object.
REQUIREDlabelstring
This is the action label. If the action is displayed as a button, this is typically what becomes the button label.
REQUIREDonHandlevoid
This allows the action component to specify a function that gets called when the user wants the action to happen (e.g. the user clicked the button or pressed the keyboard shortcut combination). The implementation of the
onHandlemust either make sure to start the dialog flow or to execute the operation immediately.
iconReact Element
In render contexts where it makes sense to display an icon, this will appear as the icon for the action. Default is
null
disabledboolean
This tells the render context whether to disable this action. Default is
false.
shortcutstring
A keyboard shortcut that should trigger the action. The keyboard shortcut must be compatible with the format supported by the is-hotkey-package.
titlestring
A title for the action. Depending on the render context this will be used as tooltip title (e.g. for buttons it may be passed as the title attribute). Default is
null.
dialogConfirmDialog | PopOverDialog | ModalDialog
If this is returned, its value will be turned into a dialog by the render context. More about dialog types below. Default is
null.
Dialogs can be use to inform users about your action, or collect confirmation before executing the action. There are three types of dialogs:
This tells the render context to display a confirm dialog.
typestring
Must be
confirm.
colorstring
Support the following values
warning,
success,
danger,
info.
messagestring | React.ReactNode
The message that will be shown in the dialog.
onConfirmfunction
A function to execute when the the user confirms the dialog.
onCancelfunction
A function to execute when the user cancels the dialog.
export function ConfirmDialogAction({onComplete}) {
const [dialogOpen, setDialogOpen] = React.useState(false)
return {
label: 'Show confirm',
onHandle: () => {
setDialogOpen(true)
},
dialog: dialogOpen && {
type: 'confirm',
onCancel: onComplete,
onConfirm: () => {
alert('You confirmed!')
onComplete()
},
message: 'Please confirm!'
}
}
}
This will display the value specified by the
content property in a popover dialog. The
onClose property is required, and will normally be triggered by click outside or closing the popover.
export function PopoverDialogAction({onComplete}) {
const [dialogOpen, setDialogOpen] = React.useState(false)
return {
label: 'Show popover',
onHandle: () => {
setDialogOpen(true)
},
dialog: dialogOpen && {
type: 'popover',
onClose: onComplete,
content: "👋 I'm a popover!"
}
}
}
This will display the value specified by the
content property in a modal dialog. The
onClose property is required.
export function ConfirmDialogAction({onComplete}) {
const [dialogOpen, setDialogOpen] = React.useState(false)
return {
label: 'Show confirm',
onHandle: () => {
setDialogOpen(true)
},
dialog: dialogOpen && {
type: 'modal',
onClose: onComplete,
content: <div>
<h3>👋 ... and I'm a modal</h3>
<img src="https://source.unsplash.com/1600x900/?cat" style={{width: '100%'}}/>
<p>
I'm suitable for longer and more diverse forms of content.
</p>
</div>
}
}
}