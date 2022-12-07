The Component API lets you customize your editorial experience by overriding different parts of the Sanity Studio with your own components written in React. The components available to customize can be split into two main categories: studio components and form components.

Studio components

The studio.components configuration property accepts replacements for several parts of the studio UI, such as the layout , logo , navbar , and toolMenu . Studio components can be declared in your root workspace configuration, i.e. the defineConfig function, or as part of a plugin config, i.e. the definePlugin function.

import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' export default defineConfig ( { studio : { components : { layout : MyLayout , logo : MyLogo , navbar : MyNavbar , toolMenu : MyToolMenu , } , } , } )

Form components

The form.components property deals with the rendering of form fields and inputs in the studio. The components available for customizing are field , input , item and preview . Form components can be declared in your root workspace configuration, i.e. the defineConfig function, as part of a plugin config, i.e. the definePlugin function, or individually on any field in your schemas.

import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' export default defineConfig ( { form : { components : { field : MyField , input : MyInput , item : MyItem , preview : MyPreview , } , } , } )

Composing components with renderDefault

The components available in this API are rendered using a middleware pattern. This means that plugin customizations are applied cumulatively in a chain or cascade. Each component declaration receives a callback function named renderDefault which, as the name implies, will defer to the default studio rendering of the component. When you call renderDefault you also pass along the props needed to render the component, with any changes you care to make.

import { Stack , Card , Flex , Text } from '@sanity/ui' function MyEnhancedNavbar ( props ) { return ( < Stack > < Card padding = { 3 } tone = "caution" > < Flex justify = "center" > < Text > Important reminder ! Remember this banner ! < / Text > < / Flex > < / Card > < > { props . renderDefault ( props ) } < / > < / Stack > ) }

Calling renderDefault after adding our banner markup renders the default studio navbar.

You may opt not to call renderDefault if you want to replace the component in question in its entirety with your own markup, but be aware that doing so in a plugin might result in unexpected behavior as it breaks the middleware chain.

In the next example we’ll see how the studio handles rendering customization from two different custom logo components.

import { defineConfig , definePlugin } from 'sanity' function MyCustomLogo ( props ) { return ( < div style = { { border : '3px solid skyblue' , padding : 4 } } > { props . renderDefault ( { ... props , title : props . title . toUpperCase ( ) } ) } < / div > ) } const myLogoPlugin = definePlugin ( { name : 'my-logo-plugin' , studio : { components : { logo : ( props ) => ( < div style = { { border : '3px solid hotpink' } } > { props . renderDefault ( { ... props , title : 'my improved title' } ) } < / div > ) , } , } , } ) export default defineConfig ( { name : 'components-api-tests' , title : 'Components API Tests' , projectId : '<projectId>' , dataset : 'production' , studio : { components : { logo : MyCustomLogo , } , } , plugins : [ deskTool ( ) , myLogoPlugin ( ) ] , } )

Each custom component is applied in order of precedence

Typical use cases/problems this solves

Brand your studio with a custom logo or add a banner to your navbar

or add a banner to your Hide certain tools when the studio is in development mode with a custom toolMenu

Wrap your studio with multiple context providers with a custom layout component

component Create a custom input to display a range slider on a number field, or add a character counter on all string fields