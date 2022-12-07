Component API
The Component API enables you to change the look and feel of your studio and craft tailor-made editorial interactions.
The Component API lets you customize your editorial experience by overriding different parts of the Sanity Studio with your own components written in React. The components available to customize can be split into two main categories: studio components and form components.
The
studio.components configuration property accepts replacements for several parts of the studio UI, such as the
layout,
logo,
navbar, and
toolMenu. Studio components can be declared in your root workspace configuration, i.e. the
defineConfig function, or as part of a plugin config, i.e. the
definePlugin function.
// sanity.config.js
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
export default defineConfig({
// ...rest of config
studio: {
components: {
layout: MyLayout,
logo: MyLogo,
navbar: MyNavbar,
toolMenu: MyToolMenu,
},
},
})
The
form.components property deals with the rendering of form fields and inputs in the studio. The components available for customizing are
field,
input,
item and
preview. Form components can be declared in your root workspace configuration, i.e. the
defineConfig function, as part of a plugin config, i.e. the
definePlugin function, or individually on any field in your schemas.
// sanity.config.js
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
export default defineConfig({
// ...rest of config
form: {
components: {
field: MyField,
input: MyInput,
item: MyItem,
preview: MyPreview,
},
},
})
The components available in this API are rendered using a middleware pattern. This means that plugin customizations are applied cumulatively in a chain or cascade. Each component declaration receives a callback function named
renderDefault which, as the name implies, will defer to the default studio rendering of the component. When you call
renderDefault you also pass along the
props needed to render the component, with any changes you care to make.
import { Stack, Card, Flex, Text } from '@sanity/ui'
// Adds markup and invokes renderDefault()
function MyEnhancedNavbar(props) {
return (
<Stack>
<Card padding={3} tone="caution">
<Flex justify="center">
<Text>Important reminder! Remember this banner!</Text>
</Flex>
</Card>
<>{props.renderDefault(props)}</>
</Stack>
)
}
You may opt not to call
renderDefault if you want to replace the component in question in its entirety with your own markup, but be aware that doing so in a plugin might result in unexpected behavior as it breaks the middleware chain.
In the next example we’ll see how the studio handles rendering customization from two different custom
logo components.
import {defineConfig, definePlugin} from 'sanity'
// This custom component will be declared at the root configuration level
function MyCustomLogo(props) {
return (
<div style={{ border: '3px solid skyblue', padding: 4 }}>
{props.renderDefault({ ...props, title: props.title.toUpperCase() })}
</div>
)
}
// Then we add another custom logo component as part of a plugin
const myLogoPlugin = definePlugin({
name: 'my-logo-plugin',
studio: {
components: {
logo: (props) => (
<div style={{border: '3px solid hotpink'}}>
{props.renderDefault({...props, title: 'my improved title'})}
</div>
),
},
},
})
// We then include both components in our studio configuration
export default defineConfig({
name: 'components-api-tests',
title: 'Components API Tests',
projectId: '<projectId>',
dataset: 'production',
studio: {
components: {
logo: MyCustomLogo,
},
},
plugins: [deskTool(), myLogoPlugin()],
/* ...rest of studio config */
})
- Brand your studio with a custom
logoor add a banner to your
navbar
- Hide certain tools when the studio is in development mode with a custom
toolMenu
- Wrap your studio with multiple context providers with a custom
layoutcomponent
- Create a custom
inputto display a range slider on a
numberfield, or add a character counter on all
stringfields