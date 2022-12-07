Skip to content
Sanity Studio v3 is here. Find out more on our blog →

Component API

The Component API enables you to change the look and feel of your studio and craft tailor-made editorial interactions.

The Component API lets you customize your editorial experience by overriding different parts of the Sanity Studio with your own components written in React. The components available to customize can be split into two main categories: studio components and form components.

Studio components

The studio.components configuration property accepts replacements for several parts of the studio UI, such as the layout, logo, navbar, and toolMenu. Studio components can be declared in your root workspace configuration, i.e. the defineConfig function, or as part of a plugin config, i.e. the definePlugin function.

// sanity.config.js
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'

export default defineConfig({
  // ...rest of config
  studio: {
    components: {
      layout: MyLayout,
      logo: MyLogo,
      navbar: MyNavbar,
      toolMenu: MyToolMenu,
    },
  },
})

Studio components

Learn more about the studio components API.

Reference: Studio components

Read the reference docs for the studio components API.

Form components

The form.components property deals with the rendering of form fields and inputs in the studio. The components available for customizing are field, input, item and preview. Form components can be declared in your root workspace configuration, i.e. the defineConfig function, as part of a plugin config, i.e. the definePlugin function, or individually on any field in your schemas.

// sanity.config.js
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'

export default defineConfig({
  // ...rest of config
  form: {
    components: {
      field: MyField,
      input: MyInput,
      item: MyItem,
      preview: MyPreview,
    },
  },
})

Form components

Learn more about the form components API.

Reference: Form components

Read the reference docs for the form components API

Composing components with renderDefault

The components available in this API are rendered using a middleware pattern. This means that plugin customizations are applied cumulatively in a chain or cascade. Each component declaration receives a callback function named renderDefault which, as the name implies, will defer to the default studio rendering of the component. When you call renderDefault you also pass along the props needed to render the component, with any changes you care to make.

import { Stack, Card, Flex, Text } from '@sanity/ui'

// Adds markup and invokes renderDefault()
function MyEnhancedNavbar(props) {
  return (
    <Stack>
      <Card padding={3} tone="caution">
        <Flex justify="center">
          <Text>Important reminder! Remember this banner!</Text>
        </Flex>
      </Card>
      <>{props.renderDefault(props)}</>
    </Stack>
  )
}
Calling renderDefault after adding our banner markup renders the default studio navbar.

You may opt not to call renderDefault if you want to replace the component in question in its entirety with your own markup, but be aware that doing so in a plugin might result in unexpected behavior as it breaks the middleware chain.

In the next example we’ll see how the studio handles rendering customization from two different custom logo components.

import {defineConfig, definePlugin} from 'sanity'

// This custom component will be declared at the root configuration level
function MyCustomLogo(props) {
  return (
    <div style={{ border: '3px solid skyblue', padding: 4 }}>
      {props.renderDefault({ ...props, title: props.title.toUpperCase() })}
    </div>
  )
}

// Then we add another custom logo component as part of a plugin
const myLogoPlugin = definePlugin({
  name: 'my-logo-plugin',
  studio: {
    components: {
      logo: (props) => (
        <div style={{border: '3px solid hotpink'}}>
          {props.renderDefault({...props, title: 'my improved title'})}
        </div>
      ),
    },
  },
})

// We then include both components in our studio configuration
export default defineConfig({
  name: 'components-api-tests',
  title: 'Components API Tests',
  projectId: '<projectId>',
  dataset: 'production',
  studio: {
    components: {
      logo: MyCustomLogo,
    },
  },
  plugins: [deskTool(), myLogoPlugin()],
	/* ...rest of studio config */
})
Each custom component is applied in order of precedence

Typical use cases/problems this solves

  • Brand your studio with a custom logo or add a banner to your navbar
  • Hide certain tools when the studio is in development mode with a custom toolMenu
  • Wrap your studio with multiple context providers with a custom layout component
  • Create a custom input to display a range slider on a number field, or add a character counter on all string fields

Related and further reading

Updated on December 7, 2022

Was this article helpful?