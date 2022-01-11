Login
Authenticates against the Sanity.io API
usage: sanity login
The
sanity login process requires a browser. To run a command that requires authentication but where a browser is not available, such as on a server, you can login locally, run
sanity debug --secrets to get a personal auth token, and then precede the command requiring authentication with
SANITY_AUTH_TOKEN=<token>.
SANITY_AUTH_TOKEN=ab97ae7...0f9ff sanity init -y \
--create-project "Movies Unlimited" \
--dataset moviedb \
--visibility private \
--template moviedb \
--output-path /path/to/folder