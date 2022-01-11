Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Login

Authenticates against the Sanity.io API

usage: sanity login

   Authenticates against the Sanity.io API

The sanity login process requires a browser. To run a command that requires authentication but where a browser is not available, such as on a server, you can login locally, run sanity debug --secrets to get a personal auth token, and then precede the command requiring authentication with SANITY_AUTH_TOKEN=<token>.

SANITY_AUTH_TOKEN=ab97ae7...0f9ff sanity init -y \
  --create-project "Movies Unlimited" \
  --dataset moviedb \
  --visibility private \
  --template moviedb \
  --output-path /path/to/folder

Updated on January 11, 2022

Was this article helpful?