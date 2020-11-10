Command line interface

usage: sanity [--default] [-v|--version] [-d|--debug] [-h|--help] <command> [<args>] Commands: build Builds the current Sanity configuration to a static bundle configcheck Checks if the required configuration files for plugins exists and are up to date cors Interact with CORS-entries for your project dataset Interact with datasets in your project debug Gathers information on Sanity environment deploy Deploys a statically built Sanity studio docs Opens the Sanity documentation documents Interact with documents in your project exec Runs a script in Sanity context graphql Interact with GraphQL APIs help Displays help information about Sanity hook Interact with hooks in your project init Initialize a new Sanity project or plugin install Installs a Sanity plugin to the current Sanity configuration login Authenticates against the Sanity.io API logout Logs out of the Sanity.io session manage Opens the Sanity project management UI projects Interact with projects connected to your logged in user start Starts a web server for the Content Studio undeploy Removes the deployed studio from <hostname>.sanity.studio uninstall Removes a Sanity plugin from the current Sanity configuration upgrade Upgrades all (or some) Sanity modules to their latest versions users Manage users of your project versions Shows the installed versions of Sanity CLI and core components See 'sanity help <command>' for specific information on a subcommand.