Command line interface

Build, deploy, init plugin boilerplate and wrangle datasets and webhooks, all from the command line

> sanity

The Sanity CLI tool can be installed through npm: npm install -g @sanity/cli. Once installed, you can bootstrap a new project using sanity init. 

usage: sanity [--default] [-v|--version] [-d|--debug] [-h|--help] <command> [<args>]

Commands:
   build        Builds the current Sanity configuration to a static bundle
   configcheck  Checks if the required configuration files for plugins exists and are up to date
   cors         Interact with CORS-entries for your project
   dataset      Interact with datasets in your project
   debug        Gathers information on Sanity environment
   deploy       Deploys a statically built Sanity studio
   docs         Opens the Sanity documentation
   documents    Interact with documents in your project
   exec         Runs a script in Sanity context
   graphql      Interact with GraphQL APIs
   help         Displays help information about Sanity
   hook         Interact with hooks in your project
   init         Initialize a new Sanity project or plugin
   install      Installs a Sanity plugin to the current Sanity configuration
   login        Authenticates against the Sanity.io API
   logout       Logs out of the Sanity.io session
   manage       Opens the Sanity project management UI
   projects     Interact with projects connected to your logged in user
   start        Starts a web server for the Content Studio
   undeploy     Removes the deployed studio from <hostname>.sanity.studio
   uninstall    Removes a Sanity plugin from the current Sanity configuration
   upgrade      Upgrades all (or some) Sanity modules to their latest versions
   users        Manage users of your project
   versions     Shows the installed versions of Sanity CLI and core components

See 'sanity help <command>' for specific information on a subcommand.

Gotcha

Some of the commands listed above only apply when the sanity command is being run from a Sanity project folder. If sanity help is missing any of these commands, make sure your current working directory is the root of your Sanity project.

Updated on November 10, 2020

