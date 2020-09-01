Migrating Data

Adding new fields and data structures to your project are super easy, but sometimes you get it wrong and need to make changes. If it's early days and you don't have much data it's easy, you just make the required changes and fix a few fields by hand.

For projects with considerable amounts of information, this quickly becomes impractical though. You then need to write code to reshape your data. Sanity provides two workflows for doing this. Migrating using the API or just using the CLI to export and import datasets.

Migrate using the API

This is really the only way to go about this if you have a live installation and want to avoid stopping the world for your editors.

The example below shows how you might go about renaming a field called name to fullname for the author document type. It works in batches of 100 and continues patching until no more documents are returned.

The code can also safely run while people are editing. If a document has been edited right after the document was fetched the migration will fail, but you can be re-run it until it passes.

import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client' const fetchDocuments = ( ) => client . fetch ( ` *[_type == 'author' && defined(name)][0...100] {_id, _rev, name} ` ) const buildPatches = docs => docs . map ( doc => ( { id : doc . _id , patch : { set : { fullname : doc . name } , unset : [ 'name' ] , ifRevisionID : doc . _rev } } ) ) const createTransaction = patches => patches . reduce ( ( tx , patch ) => tx . patch ( patch . id , patch . patch ) , client . transaction ( ) ) const commitTransaction = tx => tx . commit ( ) const migrateNextBatch = async ( ) => { const documents = await fetchDocuments ( ) const patches = buildPatches ( documents ) if ( patches . length === 0 ) { console . log ( 'No more documents to migrate!' ) return null } console . log ( ` Migrating batch:

%s ` , patches . map ( patch => ` ${ patch . id } => ${ JSON . stringify ( patch . patch ) } ` ) . join ( '

' ) ) const transaction = createTransaction ( patches ) await commitTransaction ( transaction ) return migrateNextBatch ( ) } migrateNextBatch ( ) . catch ( err => { console . error ( err ) process . exit ( 1 ) } )

Export, reshape, import

Like it's been noted previously this method requires that you stop the world for editors – at least for the data types that you are going to be re-importing.

There are three steps involved:

1. Export

sanity dataset export [NAME] [DESTINATION]

Running sanity dataset export --help will get you an overview over the commands available. Note that you can run it with --types if you only want to export certain document types.

2. Reshape

Use whatever tooling you like to reshape your data. This could be as simple as running find-replace-all to rename a type, using a CLI command like ndjson-cli, or writing a small script.

3. Import

sanity dataset import [FILE | FOLDER | URL] [TARGET_DATASET]



If you encounter errors because a document ID already exists you can use the --replace flag to replace the existing document with the document being imported. Get a full list of import options by running sanity dataset import --help .

Gotcha Image assets are tied to data-sets. Importing your data to a completely new dataset after reshaping is a good idea as you can verify that everything worked out as planned before switching over your front-ends. Make sure though to bring your assets along for the ride if this is the workflow you have chosen.

Deleting multiple documents by query

Sometimes you want to clean up test content or the like. So if deleting multiple documents is something you need, instead of submitting an id, let's submit a GROQ query. For example, say you want to delete all feature document types that have a viewCount that is less than 5. That would look like the following code snippet:

{ "mutations" : [ { "delete" : { "query" : "*[_type == 'feature' && viewCount < 5]" } } ] }

To learn more about this, please visit the documentation on delete mutations.

