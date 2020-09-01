Migrating Data
Sometimes your data structure just needs to change
Adding new fields and data structures to your project are super easy, but sometimes you get it wrong and need to make changes. If it's early days and you don't have much data it's easy, you just make the required changes and fix a few fields by hand.
For projects with considerable amounts of information, this quickly becomes impractical though. You then need to write code to reshape your data. Sanity provides two workflows for doing this. Migrating using the API or just using the CLI to export and import datasets.
This is really the only way to go about this if you have a live installation and want to avoid stopping the world for your editors.
The example below shows how you might go about renaming a field called
name to
fullname for the
author document type. It works in batches of 100 and continues patching until no more documents are returned.
The code can also safely run while people are editing. If a document has been edited right after the document was fetched the migration will fail, but you can be re-run it until it passes.
import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client'
// Run this script with: `sanity exec --with-user-token migrations/renameField.js`
//
// This example shows how you may write a migration script that renames a field (name => fullname)
// on a specific document type (author).
// This will migrate documents in batches of 100 and continue patching until no more documents are
// returned from the query.
//
// This script can safely be run, even if documents are being concurrently modified by others.
// If a document gets modified in the time between fetch => submit patch, this script will fail,
// but can safely be re-run multiple times until it eventually runs out of documents to migrate.
// A few things to note:
// - This script will exit if any of the mutations fail due to a revision mismatch (which means the
// document was edited between fetch => update)
// - The query must eventually return an empty set, or else this script will continue indefinitely
// Fetching documents that matches the precondition for the migration.
// NOTE: This query should eventually return an empty set of documents to mark the migration
// as complete
const fetchDocuments = () =>
client.fetch(`*[_type == 'author' && defined(name)][0...100] {_id, _rev, name}`)
const buildPatches = docs =>
docs.map(doc => ({
id: doc._id,
patch: {
set: {fullname: doc.name},
unset: ['name'],
// this will cause the transaction to fail if the documents has been
// modified since it was fetched.
ifRevisionID: doc._rev
}
}))
const createTransaction = patches =>
patches.reduce((tx, patch) => tx.patch(patch.id, patch.patch), client.transaction())
const commitTransaction = tx => tx.commit()
const migrateNextBatch = async () => {
const documents = await fetchDocuments()
const patches = buildPatches(documents)
if (patches.length === 0) {
console.log('No more documents to migrate!')
return null
}
console.log(
`Migrating batch:\n %s`,
patches.map(patch => `${patch.id} => ${JSON.stringify(patch.patch)}`).join('\n')
)
const transaction = createTransaction(patches)
await commitTransaction(transaction)
return migrateNextBatch()
}
migrateNextBatch().catch(err => {
console.error(err)
process.exit(1)
})
Like it's been noted previously this method requires that you stop the world for editors – at least for the data types that you are going to be re-importing.
There are three steps involved:
sanity dataset export [NAME] [DESTINATION]
Running
sanity dataset export --help will get you an overview over the commands available. Note that you can run it with
--types if you only want to export certain document types.
Use whatever tooling you like to reshape your data. This could be as simple as running find-replace-all to rename a type, using a CLI command like ndjson-cli, or writing a small script.
sanity dataset import [FILE | FOLDER | URL] [TARGET_DATASET]
If you encounter errors because a document ID already exists you can use the
--replace flag to replace the existing document with the document being imported. Get a full list of import options by running
sanity dataset import --help.
Gotcha
Image assets are tied to data-sets. Importing your data to a completely new dataset after reshaping is a good idea as you can verify that everything worked out as planned before switching over your front-ends. Make sure though to bring your assets along for the ride if this is the workflow you have chosen.
Sometimes you want to clean up test content or the like. So if deleting multiple documents is something you need, instead of submitting an id, let's submit a GROQ query. For example, say you want to delete all
feature document types that have a
viewCount that is less than 5. That would look like the following code snippet:
{
"mutations": [
{
"delete": {
"query": "*[_type == 'feature' && viewCount < 5]"
}
}
]
}
To learn more about this, please visit the documentation on delete mutations.