usage: sanity exec SCRIPT Runs a script in Sanity context Options --with-user-token --mock-browser-env Examples # Run the script at some/script.js in Sanity context sanity exec some/script.js # Run the script at migrations/fullname.js and configure `part:@sanity/base/client` # to include the current user's token sanity exec migrations/fullname.js --with-user-token # Run the script at scripts/browserScript.js in a mock browser environment sanity exec scripts/browserScript.js --mock-browser-env