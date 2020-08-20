Overview

You can customize both document actions and badges

This article is an overview of how to build custom workflows that are tailored to your organization and the needs of your editors. To build custom workflows we combine several powerful APIs in Sanity Studio:

Document actions →

Build custom actions that editors can perform on documents.

Build custom actions that editors can perform on documents. Document badges →

Implement custom badges to communicate document status.

Implement custom badges to communicate document status. Studio React Hooks →

Convenient React Hooks for getting state of and performing operations on documents.

Demo project

The demo project shows you how to go about creating a custom publishing workflow environment

Check out the demo project on GitHub →



We have created a comprehensive demo project that creates a custom publishing review workflow that includes: