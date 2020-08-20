Custom workflows
An overview of the components to build custom workflows in Sanity Studio.
This article is an overview of how to build custom workflows that are tailored to your organization and the needs of your editors. To build custom workflows we combine several powerful APIs in Sanity Studio:
- Document actions →
Build custom actions that editors can perform on documents.
- Document badges →
Implement custom badges to communicate document status.
- Studio React Hooks →
Convenient React Hooks for getting state of and performing operations on documents.
Check out the demo project on GitHub →
We have created a comprehensive demo project that creates a custom publishing review workflow that includes:
- Kanban-style board where editors can move documents across stages in the publishing process
- Assigning documents to different users
- Custom badges to show which stage in the publishing process a document is in
- Custom actions to assign users and move document along in the process