Custom workflows

An overview of the components to build custom workflows in Sanity Studio.

Overview

You can customize both document actions and badges

This article is an overview of how to build custom workflows that are tailored to your organization and the needs of your editors. To build custom workflows we combine several powerful APIs in Sanity Studio:

Demo project

The demo project shows you how to go about creating a custom publishing workflow environment

Check out the demo project on GitHub →


We have created a comprehensive demo project that creates a custom publishing review workflow that includes:

  • Kanban-style board where editors can move documents across stages in the publishing process
  • Assigning documents to different users
  • Custom badges to show which stage in the publishing process a document is in
  • Custom actions to assign users and move document along in the process

Updated on August 20, 2020

