New Document Options

The newDocumentOptions API allows you to customize the new document choices users see when they interact with the Create buttons in Sanity Studio.

document.newDocumentOptions accepts a callback function that returns an array of new document option templates. The callback accepts an array of existing templates, commonly displayed as prev , and a context object as arguments. It should return an array of template items.

import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' export default defineConfig ( { document : { newDocumentOptions : ( prev , { currentUser , creationContext } ) => { return prev } } } )

Protip It's common to return a subset of existing types by filtering and returning the prev array, but you can also add new templates as part of the callback.

Callback parameters

prev array | TemplateItem[] An array containing all available template items.

context object | NewDocumentOptionsContext Contains details about the context of the new document creation. Useful for comparing details about the current user and where the document creation event was initiated.

Context properties

creationContext object | NewDocumentCreationContext An object containing the type (global, document, or structure) and the schemaType, if one exists. Useful for determining where the document creation action originated.

currentUser object | CurrentUser An object containing details about the current user such as id, roles, and email.

Usage examples

Example: Limit document types by role

import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' const contributor_templates = [ 'guide' , 'blogPost' , 'caseStudy' , ] export default defineConfig ( { document : { newDocumentOptions : ( prev , { currentUser } ) => { if ( currentUser ?. roles . find ( ( role ) => role . name !== 'administrator' ) ) { return prev . filter ( ( { templateId } ) => contributor_templates . includes ( templateId ) ) } return prev } } } )

Example: Hide a specific document type from the global create menu