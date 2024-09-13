New Document Options
Customize the new document creation experience for creators in Sanity Studio.
The
newDocumentOptions API allows you to customize the new document choices users see when they interact with the Create buttons in Sanity Studio.
document.newDocumentOptions accepts a callback function that returns an array of new document option templates. The callback accepts an array of existing templates, commonly displayed as
prev, and a context object as arguments. It should return an array of template items.
// sanity.config.ts
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
export default defineConfig({
/* ... */
document: {
newDocumentOptions: (prev, {currentUser, creationContext}) => {
/* ... */
return prev
}
}
})
Protip
It's common to return a subset of existing types by filtering and returning the
prev array, but you can also add new templates as part of the callback.
prevarray | TemplateItem[]
An array containing all available template items.
contextobject | NewDocumentOptionsContext
Contains details about the context of the new document creation. Useful for comparing details about the current user and where the document creation event was initiated.
creationContextobject | NewDocumentCreationContext
An object containing the type (global, document, or structure) and the schemaType, if one exists. Useful for determining where the document creation action originated.
currentUserobject | CurrentUser
An object containing details about the current user such as id, roles, and email.
// sanity.config.ts
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
// Create an array of templateId strings.
// These can match initial value templates, or document names.
const contributor_templates = [
'guide',
'blogPost',
'caseStudy',
]
export default defineConfig({
/* ... */
document: {
newDocumentOptions: (prev, {currentUser}) => {
// Check if the current user is not an administrator
if (currentUser?.roles.find((role) => role.name !== 'administrator')) {
return prev.filter(({templateId}) => contributor_templates.includes(templateId))
}
// All other users (Administrators) see the full document list
return prev
}
}
})
// sanity.config.ts
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
export default defineConfig({
/* ... */
document: {
newDocumentOptions: (prev, {currentUser, creationContext}) => {
if (creationContext.type === 'global') {
// Hide the creation of "settings" documents if the context is global
return prev.filter((templateItem) => templateItem.templateId != 'settings')
}
return prev
}
}
})