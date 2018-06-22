Pricing update: Free users
Color-input

Official

Color input for Sanity that stores selected colors in hex, hsl, hsv and rgb format.

@sanity/color-input

Installation

sanity install @sanity/color-input

Usage

Use it in your schema types:

// [...]
{
  fields: [
    // [...]
    {
      name: 'favoriteColor',
      title: 'Favorite color',
      type: 'color'
    }
  ]
}

Note that the above only works if you import and use the all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type part in your schema.

Options

To disable the alpha option, set disableAlpha to true:

// ...fields...
{
  name: 'favoriteColor',
  title: 'Favorite color',
  type: 'color',
  options: {
    disableAlpha: true
  }
}

Data model

{
  _type: 'color',
  hex: '#29158a',
  alpha: 0.9,
  hsl: {
    _type: 'hslaColor',
    h: 249.99999999999994,
    s: 0.7328000000000001,
    l: 0.313,
    a: 0.9
  },
  hsv: {
    _type: 'hsvaColor',
    h: 249.99999999999994,
    s: 0.8457987072945522,
    v: 0.5423664,
    a: 0.9
  },
  rgb: {
    _type: 'rgbaColor',
    r: 41
    g: 21,
    b: 138,
    a: 0.9
  }
}

License

MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.

