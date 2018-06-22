@sanity/color-input

Color input for Sanity that stores selected colors in hex, hsl, hsv and rgb format.

Installation

sanity install @sanity/color-input

Usage

Use it in your schema types:

{ fields : [ { name : 'favoriteColor' , title : 'Favorite color' , type : 'color' } ] }

Note that the above only works if you import and use the all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type part in your schema.

Options

To disable the alpha option, set disableAlpha to true :

{ name : 'favoriteColor' , title : 'Favorite color' , type : 'color' , options : { disableAlpha : true } }

Data model

{ _type : 'color' , hex : '#29158a' , alpha : 0.9 , hsl : { _type : 'hslaColor' , h : 249.99999999999994 , s : 0.7328000000000001 , l : 0.313 , a : 0.9 } , hsv : { _type : 'hsvaColor' , h : 249.99999999999994 , s : 0.8457987072945522 , v : 0.5423664 , a : 0.9 } , rgb : { _type : 'rgbaColor' , r : 41 g : 21 , b : 138 , a : 0.9 } }

License

MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.