Color-input
Official(made by Sanity team)
Color input for Sanity that stores selected colors in hex, hsl, hsv and rgb format.
@sanity/color-input
Color input for Sanity that stores selected colors in hex, hsl, hsv and rgb format.
Installation
sanity install @sanity/color-input
Usage
Use it in your schema types:
// [...]
{
fields: [
// [...]
{
name: 'favoriteColor',
title: 'Favorite color',
type: 'color'
}
]
}
Note that the above only works if you import and use the
all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type part in your schema.
Options
To disable the alpha option, set
disableAlpha to
true:
// ...fields...
{
name: 'favoriteColor',
title: 'Favorite color',
type: 'color',
options: {
disableAlpha: true
}
}
Data model
{
_type: 'color',
hex: '#29158a',
alpha: 0.9,
hsl: {
_type: 'hslaColor',
h: 249.99999999999994,
s: 0.7328000000000001,
l: 0.313,
a: 0.9
},
hsv: {
_type: 'hsvaColor',
h: 249.99999999999994,
s: 0.8457987072945522,
v: 0.5423664,
a: 0.9
},
rgb: {
_type: 'rgbaColor',
r: 41
g: 21,
b: 138,
a: 0.9
}
}
License
MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.
Install command
sanity install @sanity/color-input