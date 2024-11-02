Troubleshooting Visual Editing

Troubleshooting Overlays

Styling of editable fields is incorrect

If the text on the page is breaking out of its container – or its container is much wider than normal – it can be resolved by splitting the encoded text out from the original text.

Note: This is not due to the encoded characters themselves. This problem should only present itself if the element also uses negative letter-spacing in its CSS or is inside of a <ReactWrapBalancer> .

Then identify where the problematic element is rendered in code, for example:

export function MyComponent ( { text } : { text : string } ) { return < h1 > { text } </ h1 > ; }

Rewrite using @vercel/stega to avoid any styling issues:

import { vercelStegaSplit } from "@vercel/stega" ; export function MyComponent ( { text } : { text : string } ) { const { cleaned , encoded } = vercelStegaSplit ( text ) ; return ( < h1 > { cleaned } < span style = { { display : "none" } } > { encoded } </ span > </ h1 > ) ; }

If you find yourself doing this more than once, you might like to extract this logic to a reusable component:

import { vercelStegaSplit } from "@vercel/stega" ; export default function Clean ( { value } : { value : string } ) { const { cleaned , encoded } = vercelStegaSplit ( value ) ; return encoded ? ( < > { cleaned } < span style = { { display : "none" } } > { encoded } </ span > </ > ) : ( cleaned ) ; } export function MyComponent ( { text } : { text : string } ) { return ( < h1 > < Clean value = { text } /> </ h1 > ) ; }

Overlay displays over the wrong element

If the wrong element is highlighted when hovering, an additional attribute can be added to a containing element.

For example, if the following component highlights the <h1> and you want it to highlight the <section> element:

< section > < h1 > {dynamicTitle} </ h1 > < div > Hardcoded Tagline </ div > </ section >

Add a data attribute to highlight the correct item:

For Visual Editing with @sanity/visual-editing , add data-sanity-edit-target

, add For Vercel Visual Editing, add data-vercel-edit-target

< section data-sanity-edit-target > < h1 > {dynamicTitle} </ h1 > < div > Hardcoded Tagline </ div > </ section >

Troubleshooting stega-encoding

There are weird characters in your DOM

These are most probably the Stega encoded strings! They are a subset of HTML entities that, when rendered, produce invisible output. Below is the string value of “Oxford Shoes” when it contains a Stega-encoded Content Source Map:

Oxford Shoes​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍​‍​‍﻿​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍‍​‍﻿﻿​‍﻿﻿‌﻿‌‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌‌‌‍​‌‌‍﻿​​‍﻿‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‌﻿​‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍﻿‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍​‍‌﻿‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿​‌‍‌​​‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‌‌‍‍‌‌﻿‍​​‍﻿﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​​‍﻿﻿‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​​‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​﻿﻿‌‌﻿​​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍​﻿‍﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​﻿﻿‌‌‍​‍​﻿‍‌​﻿‌‌​﻿‌‍‌‍​﻿‌‍‌‍​﻿‌﻿‌‍​‍​‍﻿‌‌‍​‌​﻿‌﻿‌‍​‍​﻿‌﻿​‍﻿‌​﻿‌​‌‍‌‌​﻿‌‌​﻿‌‍​‍﻿‌‌‍​‌​﻿​‌​﻿‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍﻿‌‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌‍‌​​﻿‍​‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌​﻿​﻿​﻿‍‌​﻿​‍‌‍‌‌​﻿​﻿​﻿‌​​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌‌﻿​​‌‍‌‌​﻿﻿‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍‍​‌‍﻿﻿‌‍‌‌​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​​‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍​​﻿﻿‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿​‌‍‌‌​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿​​﻿﻿‌‌﻿​​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍​﻿﻿﻿‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌﻿​‍‌‍﻿​​﻿﻿‌‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​​‌​‍‌‌​﻿​‍‌​‌‍​‍‌‌​﻿​‍‌​‌‍‌﻿‌‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌‌‌‍​‌‌‍﻿​​‍﻿‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‌﻿​‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍﻿‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍​‍‌﻿‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿​‌‍‌​​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​﻿﻿‌‌‍​‍​﻿‍‌​﻿‌‌​﻿‌‍‌‍​﻿‌‍‌‍​﻿‌﻿‌‍​‍​‍﻿‌‌‍​‌​﻿‌﻿‌‍​‍​﻿‌﻿​‍﻿‌​﻿‌​‌‍‌‌​﻿‌‌​﻿‌‍​‍﻿‌‌‍​‌​﻿​‌​﻿‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍﻿‌‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌‍‌​​﻿‍​‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌​﻿​﻿​﻿‍‌​﻿​‍‌‍‌‌​﻿​﻿​﻿‌​​‍‌‍‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌‌﻿​​‌‍‌‌​﻿﻿‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍‍​‌‍﻿﻿‌‍‌‌​‍‌‍‌﻿​​‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍​​﻿﻿‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿​‌‍‌‌​‍‌‍‌﻿‌﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​​‌‍​‌‌‍​﻿‌‍‌‌​﻿﻿‌‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‌‌‍‍‌‌﻿‍​​‍‌‍‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿​​﻿﻿‌‌﻿​​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿​﻿‌​‌​‌﻿​‍‌‍​‌‌‍‌‍‌﻿‌​​﻿﻿‌​‍​‍‌﻿﻿‌

When rendered in an HTML document, this string will still display as “Oxford Shoes.” You use this tool to test the string by pasting the value above into the “Encoded” input field.

Comparing field values doesn’t work in preview mode

Your application likely evaluates values from the Content Lake to perform specific logic. If these values contain invisible encoded metadata, they may no longer work.

For example, imagine a function that determines that a Sanity document's market value is the same as the current market:

function showDocument ( document : SanityDocument , currentMarket : string ) { return document . market === currentMarket }

Without stega enabled, this function works as expected. However, if document.market contains encoded metadata, this comparison will fail.

If document.market is never shown on the page and will not benefit from Visual Editing, removing it from the encoded paths in encodeSourceMapAtPath may be best.

Alternatively, clean the value before comparing it:

import { stegaClean } from "@sanity/client/stega" function showDocument ( document : SanityDocument , currentMarket : string ) { return stegaClean ( document . market ) === currentMarket }

Since you'll likely do this more than once, consider extracting to a helper function.