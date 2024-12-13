Visual Editing with Nuxt

Following this guide will enable you to:

Render overlays in your application, allowing content editors to jump directly from Sanity content to its source in Sanity Studio.

Edit your content and see changes reflected in an embedded preview of your application in Sanity’s Presentation tool.

Provide instant updates and seamless switching between draft and published content.

Prerequisites

A Sanity project with a hosted or embedded Studio. Read more about hosting here.

A Nuxt application with SSR. Follow this guide to set one up.

Nuxt application setup

The following steps should be performed in your Nuxt application.

Install dependencies

Install the dependencies that will provide your application with data fetching and Visual Editing capabilities.

npm install @sanity/client npx nuxi@latest module add sanity

Environment variables

Create a .env file in your application’s root directory to provide Sanity specific configuration.

You can use Manage to find your project ID and dataset, and to create a token with Viewer permissions which will be used to fetch preview content.

The URL of your Sanity Studio will depend on where it is hosted or embedded.

SANITY_PROJECT_ID = "YOUR_PROJECT_ID" SANITY_DATASET = "YOUR_DATASET" SANITY_STUDIO_URL = "https://YOUR_PROJECT.sanity.studio" SANITY_VIEWER_TOKEN = "YOUR_VIEWER_TOKEN"

Application setup

Sanity client

Create a Sanity client instance to handle fetching data from Content Lake.

Configuring the stega option enables automatic overlays for basic data types when preview mode is enabled. You can read more about how stega works here.

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { modules : [ '@nuxtjs/sanity' ] , sanity : { projectId : process . env . SANITY_PROJECT_ID dataset : process . env . SANITY_DATASET , visualEditing : { token : process . env . SANITY_VIEWER_TOKEN , studioUrl : process . env . SANITY_STUDIO_URL , stega : true } } } )

Rendering pages

Firstly, set up the queries you will use to fetch data from Content Lake.

export type PageResult = { title : string } export const pageQuery = ` *[_type == "page"][0]{title} `

< script lang = " ts " > import {pageQuery, type PageResult} from '../queries' const {data, pending} = await useSanityQuery<PageResult>(pageQuery) </ script > < template > < div v-if = " pending " > Loading... </ div > < h1 v-else > { data . title } </ h1 > </ template >

Studio setup

To setup Presentation tool in your Sanity Studio, import the tool from sanity/presentation , add it to your plugins array, and configure previewUrl , optionally passing an origin, path, and endpoints to enable and disable preview mode.

We similarly recommend using environment variables loaded via a .env file to support development and production environments.

import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { presentationTool } from 'sanity/presentation' export default defineConfig ( { plugins : [ presentationTool ( { previewUrl : { origin : process . env . SANITY_STUDIO_PREVIEW_ORIGIN , preview : '/' , previewMode : { enable : '/preview/enable' , disable : '/preview/disable' , } , } } ) , ] , } )

Optional Extras

Adding data attributes

useSanityQuery also returns an encodeDataAttribute helper method for generating data-sanity attributes. These attributes give you direct control over rendering overlays in your application, and are especially useful if not using stega encoding.