Content Releases API
Programmatically manage Content Releases with the API and clients.
Content Releases allow teams to organize and schedule updates across multiple documents. Teams can plan, preview, and validate significant changes in advance, ensuring seamless and conflict-free content deployment.
This document explores interacting with Content Releases using Sanity's APIs. For details on using Content Releases in Sanity Studio, or customizing the experience follow these links:
Paid feature
Content Releases is available for all projects on the Growth plan and up.
APIs that interact with Content Releases require API version
2025-02-19 or later.
Releases are Sanity documents with a type of
system.release. They contain information about the release such as the title, release type, and state.
Releases and documents connect by a document ID system similar to the
drafts. syntax. For releases, document IDs start with the
versions. prefix. For example, if a document with an ID of
movie_70981 is published, has a draft, and exists in a future release, it could end up with the following versions:
- The published version:
movie_70981
- A draft version:
drafts.movie_70981
- A release version:
versions.<release-name>.movie_70981
Releases have an automatically generated name, not to be confused with the user-supplied title. This name matches the end of the ID. For example, a release name of
rSC2jjcUJ results in an
_id of
_.releases.rSC2jjcUJ.
Releases are Sanity documents and respect the existing query and mutation APIs. For examples on querying and interacting with releases and their documents, explore the guide below.