Content Releases API

Content Releases allow teams to organize and schedule updates across multiple documents. Teams can plan, preview, and validate significant changes in advance, ensuring seamless and conflict-free content deployment.

This document explores interacting with Content Releases using Sanity's APIs. For details on using Content Releases in Sanity Studio, or customizing the experience follow these links:

Paid feature Content Releases is available for all projects on the Growth plan and up.

APIs that interact with Content Releases require API version 2025-02-19 or later.

Releases and document versions

Releases are Sanity documents with a type of system.release . They contain information about the release such as the title, release type, and state.

Releases and documents connect by a document ID system similar to the drafts. syntax. For releases, document IDs start with the versions. prefix. For example, if a document with an ID of movie_70981 is published, has a draft, and exists in a future release, it could end up with the following versions:

The published version: movie_70981

A draft version: drafts.movie_70981

A release version: versions.<release-name>.movie_70981

Releases have an automatically generated name, not to be confused with the user-supplied title. This name matches the end of the ID. For example, a release name of rSC2jjcUJ results in an _id of _.releases.rSC2jjcUJ .

Query releases and versions

Releases are Sanity documents and respect the existing query and mutation APIs. For examples on querying and interacting with releases and their documents, explore the guide below.