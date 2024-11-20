Skip to content
Unlock seamless workflows and faster delivery with our latest releases- get the details

Manifest

Extracts a JSON manifest for use with Sanity Create

usage: sanity manifest extract

   Extracts the studio configuration as one or more JSON manifest files.

**Note**: This command is experimental and subject to change. It is currently intended for use with Create only.

Options
  --path Optional path to specify destination directory of the manifest files. Default: /dist/static

Examples
  # Extracts manifests
  sanity manifest extract

  # Extracts manifests into /public/static
  sanity manifest extract --path /public/static

Updated on November 20, 2024

Was this article helpful?