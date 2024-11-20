Manifest
Extracts a JSON manifest for use with Sanity Create
usage: sanity manifest extract Extracts the studio configuration as one or more JSON manifest files. **Note**: This command is experimental and subject to change. It is currently intended for use with Create only. Options --path Optional path to specify destination directory of the manifest files. Default: /dist/static Examples # Extracts manifests sanity manifest extract # Extracts manifests into /public/static sanity manifest extract --path /public/static