Peter

Support Manager @ Sanity.io

Valencia, Spain
Joined: August 2019
Support Manager

Contributions

Blog with Eleventy
Starter

Featured
Official

A simple blog starter with an Eleventy front-end.

Next.js Landing Pages
Starter

Official

SEO friendly page builder in React.js. Heroes, sign-up forms and calls to action.

Events with Nuxt.JS
Starter

Official

A data-driven conference website in Vue.js. Speakers, sessions, and scheduling.

Gatsby Portfolio
Starter

Official

A clean Gatsby & React.js starting point for portfolios, project listings or case studies.

Kitchen Sink
Starter

Featured
Official

Sanity.io’s ever-evolving feature-rich demonstration studio. Fully customizable examples of page building, blog template and more examples with a React.js front-end.

Blog with Gatsby
Starter

Featured
Official

Fully customizable blog template with a Gatsby & React.js front-end.

Blog with Gridsome
Starter

Official

The official Gridsome blog starter with structured content from Sanity.io.