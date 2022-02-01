Liam Martens
Full Stack Developer
Plugin for authoring multiple language versions of a complete document
There are two popular methods of internationalization in Sanity Studio:
_id
This plugin adds features to the Studio to improve handling document-level translations.
For field-level translations you should use the @sanity/language-filter plugin.
An example of document-level translation could be a
lesson schema, the
title,
slug and
content fields would be unique in every language.
A good use of field-level translation could be a
person schema. It could have the same
name and
image in every language, but only the
biography would need translating.
With the Sanity CLI installed, from the same directory as the Studio run:
sanity install @sanity/document-internationalization
Ensure that
@sanity/document-internationalization is listed in
plugins inside
sanity.json.
The plugin is now installed, but you will need to complete the following steps to see the Document Translation UI:
While most of the UI is the same in the official version of this plugin there are some breaking changes you should be aware of before migrating:
This plugin is available for Studio v3 and Studio v2.What are studio versions and which do I choose?
npm i @sanity/document-internationalization@studio-v3
sanity install @sanity/document-internationalization
Full Stack Developer
🇦🇺 in 🇬🇧 Solution Engineer @ Sanity
I find solutions
Runs Support @ Sanity.io
Drag-and-drop Document Ordering without leaving the Editing surfaceGo to Orderable Document List
Associate arrays with hotspots on any imageGo to Hotspot array
This plugin provides a way of dynamically providing autocomplete results to your editors.Go to Autocomplete Input
Adds the Bynder Digital Asset Management system to your StudioGo to Bynder