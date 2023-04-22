Create an array input field with selectable templates

What you need to know:

This guide assumes that you know how to set up and configure a Sanity Studio and have basic knowledge about defining a schema with document and field types. Basic knowledge of React and TypeScript is also useful, although you should be able to copy-paste the example code to get a runnable result.

Custom form components by example

One of Sanity Studio’s most powerful features is custom drop-in replacements for form fields. This guide is one in a series of code examples.

You can get more familiar with the Form Components API in the documentation.

What you’ll be making

An array field with additional buttons that can add multiple items to the field. The buttons let you add multiple array items based on an assumed value in the referenced documents. In the video example below, you can see that selecting “+ Sales” add items with references to people who belong to the Sales department, as defined in their person document.

Setting the stage

In this example, you’ll be working on a seminar type document with a field named hosts which is an array of references to people documents.

For this imagined scenario, our content creators regularly create new seminar documents, but the same people tend to host the same one based on the topic. Instead of making authors search and add each person one-by-one – we can provide them with some buttons to instantly add all people of a specific type, which they can then edit.

To prepare, create some new schema type files, first a person document type:

import { defineField , defineType } from 'sanity' import { UserIcon } from '@sanity/icons' export const DEPARTMENTS = [ { title : 'Engineering' , value : 'engineering' } , { title : 'Sales' , value : 'sales' } , { title : 'Marketing' , value : 'marketing' } , ] export const personType = defineType ( { name : 'person' , title : 'Person' , type : 'document' , icon : UserIcon , fields : [ defineField ( { name : 'name' , type : 'string' , } ) , defineField ( { name : 'department' , type : 'string' , options : { list : DEPARTMENTS } , } ) , ] , preview : { select : { name : 'name' , department : 'department' , } , prepare ( selection ) { const { name , department } = selection return { title : name , subtitle : DEPARTMENTS . find ( ( item ) => item . value === department ) ?. title , } } , } , } )

Second, the hosts array of references:

import { defineField , defineType } from 'sanity' export const hostsType = defineType ( { name : 'hosts' , title : 'Hosts' , type : 'array' , of : [ defineField ( { name : 'host' , type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'person' } ] , } ) , ] , } )

Lastly, the seminar document:

import { defineField , defineType } from 'sanity' export const seminarType = defineType ( { name : 'seminar' , title : 'Seminar' , type : 'document' , fields : [ defineField ( { name : 'title' , type : 'string' , } ) , defineField ( { name : 'hosts' , type : 'hosts' , } ) , ] , } )

Create these schema type files and ensure they’re imported to your schema in sanity.config.ts .

Once complete, you should be able to compose a new seminar document that looks like this:

Default string and array inputs

This works, but it’s time-consuming! Each person needs to be added individually. Looking up people by their department is time consuming. You can quickly customize this to make it better!

Create a decorated component

When we talk about “decorated” components, it still uses the same customization API as seen in other custom form component guides (links in the introduction). It simply means we are only adding extra detail or interactivity around the field and not directly changing how it works.

In the code example below, the default array input is rendered by the props.renderDefault(props) callback. This is useful because the array input is such a complex piece of the Studio; it wouldn’t be pleasant to try and recreate it!

Also, decorated inputs can compose. You may have a plugin that also wraps your input to bring additional functionality. As often as you can render the default input and let the Studio resolve the component, the better.

Make a new component in your project:

import { Grid , Stack , Button } from '@sanity/ui' import { AddIcon } from '@sanity/icons' import { ArrayOfObjectsInputProps } from 'sanity' import { DEPARTMENTS } from '../personType' export function HostsInput ( props : ArrayOfObjectsInputProps ) { return ( < Stack space = { 3 } > { props . renderDefault ( props ) } < Grid columns = { DEPARTMENTS . length } gap = { 1 } > { DEPARTMENTS . map ( ( department ) => ( < Button key = { department . value } icon = { AddIcon } text = { department . title } mode = " ghost " /> ) ) } </ Grid > </ Stack > ) }

Then update your hosts field to use it

import { HostsInput } from './HostsInput' export const hostsType = defineType ( { name : 'hosts' , components : { input : HostsInput } , } )

Now create or edit a new seminar document and you will see the decorated hosts array with some extra buttons.

A decorated component with additional buttons below the default input

Extra buttons that right now don’t do anything.

Ideally, when clicked, a query is run to find every person matching that department and attaches them as a reference to the array.

Fetch and use content from other documents

You’ll need to perform a few actions when a button is pushed:

Perform a query to find every person document that has the same department value as the one which was clicked Map over every person and create an array item with a unique _key value, the correct _type value and a reference to the published person document _id as a _ref Create an array of insert patches which will append each person to the end of the array Set the initial empty array value on the field if it is missing

The code below performs all of that!

import { Grid , Stack , Button } from '@sanity/ui' import { AddIcon } from '@sanity/icons' import { randomKey } from '@sanity/util/content' import { ArrayOfObjectsInputProps , Reference , insert , setIfMissing , useClient } from 'sanity' import { useCallback } from 'react' import { DEPARTMENTS } from '../person' export function HostsInput ( props : ArrayOfObjectsInputProps ) { const { onChange } = props const client = useClient ( { apiVersion : ` 2023-04-01 ` } ) const handleClick = useCallback ( async ( event : React . MouseEvent < HTMLButtonElement > ) => { const department = event . currentTarget . value const query = ` *[ _type == "person" && department == $department && !(_id in path("drafts.**") ]._id ` const peopleIds : string [ ] = ( await client . fetch ( query , { department } ) ) ?? [ ] const peopleReferences : Reference [ ] = peopleIds . map ( ( personId ) => ( { _key : randomKey ( 12 ) , _type : ` host ` , _ref : personId } ) ) const peoplePatches = peopleReferences . map ( ( personReference ) => insert ( [ personReference ] , 'after' , [ - 1 ] ) ) onChange ( [ setIfMissing ( [ ] ) , ... peoplePatches ] ) } , [onChange, client] ) return ( < Stack space = { 3 } > { props . renderDefault ( props ) } < Grid columns = { DEPARTMENTS . length } gap = { 1 } > { DEPARTMENTS . map ( ( department ) => ( < Button key = { department . value } value = { department . value } icon = { AddIcon } text = { department . title } mode = " ghost " onClick = { handleClick } /> ) ) } </ Grid > </ Stack > ) }

With this setup, you should now be able to click one of the buttons and see it populated with matching people – if those documents exist!

For a truly polished experience, you might like to add loading or patching states or toast pop-ups for feedback. See the next steps section below.

Clicking one of the bottom buttons will populate the array with many items

Next steps

Take this input to the next level by adding