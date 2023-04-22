Create interactive array items for featured elements

What you need to know:

This guide assumes that you know how to set up and configure a Sanity Studio and have basic knowledge about defining a schema with document and field types. Basic knowledge of React and TypeScript is also useful, although you should be able to copy-paste the example code to get a runnable result.

Custom form components by example

One of Sanity Studio’s most powerful features is custom drop-in replacements for form fields. This guide is one in a series of code examples.

You can get more familiar with the Form Components API in the documentation.

What you’ll be learning

In this guide, you will learn how to:

Create a custom array item input with a toggle that can write changes to multiple values on the array

Add advanced customization to list previews

Write custom validation rules for array fields

Decorate and customize native array items using renderProps and Sanity UI

and Sanity UI Use the path argument to patch values in specific array items

Schema preparation

In this example you’ll create readingList documents that have an array of recommendations . The array items include an object with a reference to a book , and whether it is “featured” or not.

Create the following schema types in your Studio to get started.

First, a simple document type for a book:

import { defineField , defineType } from 'sanity' import { BookIcon } from '@sanity/icons' export const bookType = defineType ( { name : 'book' , title : 'Book' , type : 'document' , icon : BookIcon , fields : [ defineField ( { name : 'title' , type : 'string' , } ) , defineField ( { name : 'author' , description : 'This field should be a reference, but is a string in this demo for brevity' , type : 'string' , } ) , defineField ( { name : 'year' , type : 'number' , } ) , ] , preview : { select : { title : 'title' , author : 'author' , year : 'year' , } , prepare : ( { title , author , year } ) => ( { title , subtitle : ` ${ author } ( ${ year } ) ` , } ) , } , } )

Next, a recommendation object schema.

Note the comprehensive preview key setup so that list items are displayed with rich information about the object.

import { defineField , defineType } from 'sanity' import { BookIcon } from '@sanity/icons' export const recommendationType = defineType ( { name : 'recommendation' , title : 'Recommendation' , type : 'object' , fields : [ defineField ( { name : 'book' , type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'book' } ] , } ) , defineField ( { name : 'featured' , type : 'boolean' , initialValue : false , } ) , ] , preview : { select : { title : 'book.title' , author : 'book.author' , year : 'book.year' , featured : 'featured' , } , prepare : ( { title , author , year , featured } ) => ( { title : [ featured ? '⭐️ ' : '' , ` ${ title ?? ` No book selected ` } ` ] . join ( ` ` ) , subtitle : author && year ? ` ${ author } ( ${ year } ) ` : undefined , media : BookIcon , } ) , } , } )

Lastly, you’ll need a place to use these fields. Create a new document schema named readingList

import { Reference , defineField , defineType , isKeyedObject } from 'sanity' type Recommendation = { _key ? : string book ? : Reference featured ? : boolean } export const readingListType = defineType ( { name : 'readingList' , title : 'Reading list' , type : 'document' , fields : [ defineField ( { name : 'title' , type : 'string' , } ) , defineField ( { name : 'recommendations' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'recommendation' } ] , validation : ( rule ) => rule . custom ( ( items ? : Recommendation [ ] ) => { const featuredItems = items ? items . filter ( ( item ) => item . featured ) : [ ] if ( featuredItems . length > 1 ) { return { paths : featuredItems . filter ( isKeyedObject ) . map ( ( item ) => [ { _key : item . _key } ] ) , message : 'Only one book can be featured' , } } return true } ) , } ) , ] , } )

Take note of the validation rule above that will look through the list and check if there is more than one “featured” item. If so, an array of paths is returned to mark each featured item as invalid. It’s important to give authors absolute clarity if something is invalid and what must be done to resolve it.

Create and publish some book documents and a “Reading list” document with some recommendations. It should look something like this:

An array of objects with two items marked as invalid

This is a great start; rich list previews and clear validation warnings where necessary.

The authoring experience could still be better. Consider the many operations our content creators will take to remove all the “featured” values from each array item individually!

Instead, you could create a custom item to render a button to write changes to the field without having to enter any modals.

Custom items

A schema field’s “item” is used when an object is displayed in an array – including inside a Portable Text field.

The different parts of an array item

For more details, see the Form Components documentation.

To start, create a new item component which will render a Switch input component from Sanity UI, along side each array item’s out-of-the-box preview:

import { ObjectItemProps } from 'sanity' import { Box , Flex , Switch } from '@sanity/ui' import { Recommendation } from './recommendationType' export function FeaturedItem ( props : ObjectItemProps < Recommendation > ) { return ( < Flex gap = { 3 } paddingRight = { 2 } align = " center " > < Box flex = { 1 } > { props . renderDefault ( props ) } </ Box > < Switch checked = { props ?. value ?. featured } /> </ Flex > ) }

A TypeScript thing to notice is that the ObjectItemProps type is generic and can take in the Recommendation type, this will be applied to value of props .

Import this component in the recommendation schema field and add it to the components.item property in the schema type definition:

import { RecommendationItem } from './RecommendationItem' export const recommendationType = defineType ( { name : 'recommendation' , components : { item : RecommendationItem } , } )

Now when editing the same field, you get the same experience, but an additional toggle has been added to the right-hand side of the item.

Array items with a switch component

You can click it, but it won’t do anything … yet!

Handling updates for values in array items

Customizing the array item is typically used to add extra context. Since this example will write changes to the document, you’ll need to dig a bit deeper for some functions.

Update the component code to match the example below.

import { ObjectItemProps , PatchEvent , set , useFormValue } from 'sanity' import { Box , Flex , Switch } from '@sanity/ui' import { useDocumentPane } from 'sanity/desk' import { useCallback } from 'react' import { Recommendation } from './recommendationType' export function RecommendationItem ( props : ObjectItemProps < Recommendation > ) { const { value , path } = props const { onChange } = useDocumentPane ( ) const parentPath = path . slice ( 0 , - 1 ) const allItems = useFormValue ( parentPath ) as Recommendation [ ] const handleClick = useCallback ( ( ) => { const nextValue = value ?. featured ? false : true const clickedFeaturedPath = [ ... path , 'featured' ] const otherFeaturedPaths = allItems . length ? allItems ?. filter ( ( p ) => p . _key !== value ?. _key && p . featured ) . map ( ( p ) => [ ... parentPath , { _key : p . _key } , 'featured' ] ) : [ ] onChange ( PatchEvent . from ( [ set ( nextValue , clickedFeaturedPath ) , ... otherFeaturedPaths . map ( ( path ) => set ( false , path ) ) , ] ) ) } , [ value ?. featured , value ?. _key , path , allItems , onChange , parentPath ] ) return ( < Flex gap = { 3 } paddingRight = { 2 } align = " center " > < Box flex = { 1 } > { props . renderDefault ( props ) } </ Box > < Switch checked = { value ?. featured } onClick = { handleClick } /> </ Flex > ) }

Note some of the hooks being used to power this component.

useDocumentPane contains the root-level context for many of the functions passed down to individual inputs. Because a custom item does not currently receive onChange – like a custom input – the document context is where you need to access it

contains the root-level context for many of the functions passed down to individual inputs. Because a custom item does not currently receive – like a custom input – the document context is where you need to access it useFormValue is a way to retrieve values from the current document at a specified path. Since this custom component loads for each individual item in the array, this hook is required to get the outer “parent” value of every item in the array. This is how the component knows to remove featured from other items, when adding it to this item.

is a way to retrieve values from the current document at a specified path. Since this custom component loads for each individual item in the array, this hook is required to get the outer “parent” value of every item in the array. This is how the component knows to remove from other items, when adding it to this item. The handleClick function updates the featured value of this item to either true or false – as well as setting other items false if they are true. Notice how each set() function includes a path to each specific item.

Now back to your custom item component; not only can you update the featured value from the array list itself – other featured items will be set to false. Not only is this experience faster, but it’s also better! It’s impossible to put any item into an invalid state using these new controls.

Now only one item can be marked correct as featured!

