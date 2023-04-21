Create a survey rating number field input

Create a document form progress component
Give content creators quick access to valid values by replacing the default number field input with a list of options.
This guide assumes that you know how to set up and configure a Sanity Studio and have basic knowledge about defining a schema with document and field types. Basic knowledge of React and TypeScript is also useful, although you should be able to copy-paste the example code to get a runnable result.
One of Sanity Studio’s most powerful features is custom drop-in replacements for form fields. This guide is one in a series of code examples.
You can get more familiar with the Form Components API in the documentation.
A number field input with predefined values that are easy to select:
In this guide, you’ll build an input for a number field with a button for each valid option. Uses might include survey responses to rank questions from 1–10, or a movie review for 1–5 stars.
First, create the minimum schema types required to create content.
Create a new field in your Studio, and import it to your schema in
sanity.config.ts
Creating a new schema type for this string type allows more flexible reuse throughout your Studio. For example, if multiple document types use this
rating type with its custom input; but with unique
options. By importing this schema type to the Studio schema, you can refer to this
type with it’s value for
name , in other words
type: 'rating'.
Next, edit a document schema type and use this new
rating field type. In the example below it is used twice for different fields.
Create a new
survey type document, and look at the two number fields.
They’re functional but not practical. It can be much better!
Create a new component in your Studio using the code below. Notice that you are accessing the validation rules in the
schemaType to find the range of numbers to print out. This means that wherever you’re using
type: 'rating', you’ll also have to add a validation rule for
min() and
max():
Notice the following:
min() and
max() is set. If you’re making a plugin or plan to ship to production, you should probably add additional guardrails to make sure both or set. There is also some TypeScript shortcuts using
any to keep the code a bit more readable.
props.renderDefault(props) – though you might choose to render it for debugging purposes.
To use this component, you’ll need to load it into the correct slot back on the
rating schema. You’ll use
input here because you don’t want to replace the field’s title and description.
Looking at your survey document again, it now contains clickable buttons. You can change the numbers for
rule ⇒ rule.min(1).max(10) to see the number of boxes change.
Next, you’ll need to make them do something when selected!
You’ll need to access the
onChange function from the component’s props to write patches to the document.
This function wraps any patch – such as setting or unsetting the value of a field – and ensures the rest of the Studio stays up to date with changes.
Update your
RatingInput component to use the code below:
onChange and
value are destructured from the component’s props.
onChange is called inside the
handleScore() function with the
set() function, to update the field’s value. This means the new value will be instantly validated in the document and updated in the browser of any other authors currently viewing the same document.
handleScore function is registered with a
useCallback hook to cache it between re-renders.
The rating field is now much more author-friendly, with selectable values and a clear indication of the current value.
Some ideas to extend this custom input include:
max() rule being set to increase the developer experience for your team
rows
unset from
sanity and add an extra button to remove the value from the field.
// ./schema/rating/ratingType.ts
import {defineType} from 'sanity'
export const ratingType = defineType({
name: 'rating',
title: 'Rating',
type: 'number',
validation: (rule) => rule.min(1).max(10),
})
// ./schema/survey.ts
import {defineField, defineType} from 'sanity'
export const surveyType = defineType({
name: 'survey',
title: 'Survey',
type: 'document',
fields: [
defineField({
name: 'title',
type: 'string',
}),
defineField({
name: 'wouldRecommend',
description: 'How likely are you to recommend this product to a friend?',
type: 'rating',
validation: (rule) => rule.min(1).max(10),
}),
defineField({
name: 'wouldBuyAgain',
description: 'How likely are you to buy this product again?',
type: 'rating',
validation: (rule) => rule.min(1).max(5),
}),
],
})
// ./schema/rating/RatingInput.tsx
import {Grid, Button} from '@sanity/ui'
import {NumberInputProps} from 'sanity'
import {useMemo} from 'react'
export function RatingInput(props: NumberInputProps) {
const {schemaType, value} = props
const {validation = []} = schemaType
const range = useMemo(() => generateRange(validation as any[]), [validation])
return (
<Grid columns={range.length} gap={1}>
{range.map((index) => (
<Button
key={index}
mode={value === index ? 'default' : 'ghost'}
tone={value === index ? 'primary' : 'default'}
text={index.toString()}
value={index}
/>
))}
</Grid>
)
}
/**
* Function that finds the `min` and `max` rules from validations,
* and generates the range of numbers between them
**/
function generateRange(validation: any[]) {
const [min, max] = validation
.reduce((acc, {_rules}) => {
return [...acc, ..._rules]
}, [])
.filter((rule: any) => ['max', 'min'].includes(rule.flag))
.map((rule: any) => rule.constraint)
let range = []
for (let i = min; i <= max; i++) {
range.push(i)
}
return range
}
// ./schema/rating/ratingType.ts
import {RatingInput} from './RatingInput'
export const ratingType = defineType({
name: 'rating',
// ...all other settings
components: {input: RatingInput},
})
// ./schema/rating/RatingInput.tsx
import {Grid, Button} from '@sanity/ui'
import {NumberInputProps, set} from 'sanity'
import {useMemo, useCallback} from 'react'
export function RatingInput(props: NumberInputProps) {
const {onChange, schemaType, value} = props
const {validation = []} = schemaType
const range = useMemo(() => generateRange(validation as any[]), [validation])
const handleScore = useCallback(
(event: MouseEvent<HTMLButtonElement>) => {
const value = Number(event.currentTarget.value)
onChange(set(value))
},
[onChange]
)
return (
<Grid columns={range.length} gap={1}>
{range.map((index) => (
<Button
key={index}
mode={value === index ? 'default' : 'ghost'}
tone={value === index ? 'primary' : 'default'}
text={index.toString()}
value={index}
onClick={handleScore}
/>
))}
</Grid>
)
}
/**
* Function that finds the `min` and `max` rules from validations,
* and generates the range of numbers between them
**/
function generateRange(validation: any[]) {
const [min, max] = validation
.reduce((acc, {_rules}) => {
return [...acc, ..._rules]
}, [])
.filter((rule: any) => ['max', 'min'].includes(rule.flag))
.map((rule: any) => rule.constraint)
let range = []
for (let i = min; i <= max; i++) {
range.push(i)
}
return range
}
When working with forms in React, you’re often recommended to store values in a component’s state. This is an anti-pattern working with Sanity Studio input components. Writing content to state is only reflected in the browser of the person using the input. By using Sanity’s real-time APIs you allow content creators to collaborate and avoid overwriting each other’s changes by always syncing directly to the Content Lake.