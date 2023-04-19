Create a “coupon generator” string field input

Create a document form progress component
Take the guesswork out of creating fields with correct values and automate content creation for authors.
This guide assumes that you know how to set up and configure a Sanity Studio and have basic knowledge about defining a schema with document and field types. Basic knowledge of React and TypeScript is also useful, although you should be able to copy-paste the example code to get a runnable result.
One of Sanity Studio’s most powerful features is custom drop-in replacements for form fields. This guide is one in a series of code examples.
You can get more familiar with the Form Components API in the documentation.
A string field that can generate its own valid strings:
In this example, you’ll build a custom coupon generator. In this instance, a coupon is a string field that is four characters long, containing only uppercase letters and numbers.
The simplest way to add this sort of input to a document in Sanity would be a string field with a validation rule. This is functional but not pleasant to your authors. With a custom input they can generate these codes in one click while still having full control over the editing input.
Create a new field in your Studio, and register it to your
schema in
sanity.config.ts:
Creating a new schema type for this string allows more flexible reuse throughout your Studio. For example, if multiple document types use this coupon field type with its custom input; but with unique
options. By importing this schema type to the Studio schema, you can refer to this
type with it’s value for
name , in other words
type: 'coupon', as seen below.
Add the coupon field type to a document type’s
fields, and register this to the Studio’s schema:
Create a new
store document type as above, and you should see both string fields like the example below:
Create a new component in your Studio using the code below:
Notice the following:
props.renderDefault(props) is used to render the original string input. This is super convenient because you won’t need to handle complex APIs like validation and presence.
To use this component, you’ll need to load it into the correct slot back on the
coupon schema. You’ll use
input here because you don’t want to replace the field’s title and description.
Look at your
store document type again; you’ll see your custom input and the “Generate” button. Which is great, but it doesn’t yet do anything!
Let’s
onChange that.
Custom inputs contain helpful functions and details in their
props – for this input, you’ll only need one:
onChange.
This function wraps any patch – such as setting or unsetting the value of a field – and ensures the rest of the Studio stays up to date with changes.
Update your
CouponInput component to use the code below:
onChange is destructured from the component’s
props.
onChange function is then used inside
generateCoupon, with the
set() function, to update the field’s value. This means the new value will be instantly validated in the document and updated in the browser of any other authors currently viewing the same document.
generateCoupon function is registered with a
useCallback hook to cache it between re-renders.
0 and
O) so rendering the current field’s value in the
<Code> component can make them clearer.
Now you have a fully functional, automated, and editable coupon generator field with a handy visual preview!
Some ideas to extend this custom input include:
coupon field’s validation rule to use
rule.custom() and check that no other document in the dataset contains the same coupon code.
coupon field schema, like a setting in
options to determine the length of the generated coupon string.
generateCoupon function – and the field validation – so that it does not create or allow potentially confusing characters such as
0 and
O
unset from
sanity and add an extra button to remove the coupon from the field
// ./schema/coupon/couponType.ts
import {defineType} from 'sanity'
export const couponType = defineType({
name: 'coupon',
title: 'Coupon',
description: 'A unique, all uppercase, four-character alphanumeric code',
type: 'string',
validation: (rule) =>
rule
.min(4)
.max(4)
.regex(/^[A-Z0-9]+$/),
})
// ./schema/storeType.ts
import {defineField, defineType} from 'sanity'
export const storeType = defineType({
name: 'store',
title: 'Store',
type: 'document',
fields: [
defineField({
name: 'title',
type: 'string',
}),
defineField({
name: 'coupon',
type: 'coupon',
}),
],
})
// ./schema/coupon/CouponInput.tsx
import {Box, Button, Flex} from '@sanity/ui'
import {StringInputProps} from 'sanity'
export function CouponInput(props: StringInputProps) {
return (
<Flex gap={3} align="center">
<Box flex={1}>{props.renderDefault(props)}</Box>
<Button mode="ghost" text="Generate coupon" />
</Flex>
)
}
// ./schema/coupon/couponType.ts
import {CouponInput} from './CouponInput'
export const couponType = defineType({
name: 'coupon',
// ...all other settings
components: {input: CouponInput},
})
// ./schema/coupon/CouponInput.tsx
import {Box, Button, Code, Flex} from '@sanity/ui'
import {set, StringInputProps} from 'sanity'
import {useCallback} from 'react'
export function CouponInput(props: StringInputProps) {
// onChange handles patches to the document
const {onChange} = props
const generateCoupon = useCallback(() => {
const coupon = Math.random().toString(36).substring(2, 6).toUpperCase()
// "set()" will write a value to this field
onChange(set(coupon))
}, [onChange])
return (
<Flex gap={3} align="center">
<Box flex={1}>{props.renderDefault(props)}</Box>
{/* Display the value in a monospaced font */}
{props.value ? <Code size={4}>{props.value}</Code> : null}
<Button mode="ghost" onClick={generateCoupon} text="Generate coupon" />
</Flex>
)
}
When working with forms in React, you’re often recommended to store values in a component’s state. This is an anti-pattern working with Sanity Studio input components. Writing content to state is only reflected in the browser of the person using the input. By using Sanity’s real-time APIs you allow content creators to collaborate and avoid overwriting each other’s changes by always syncing directly to the Content Lake.