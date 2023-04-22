Create a document form progress component

What you need to know:

This guide assumes that you know how to set up and configure a Sanity Studio and have basic knowledge about defining a schema with document and field types. Basic knowledge of React and TypeScript is also useful, although you should be able to copy-paste the example code to get a runnable result.

Custom form components by example

One of Sanity Studio’s most powerful features is custom drop-in replacements for form fields. This guide is one in a series of code examples.

You can get more familiar with the Form Components API in the documentation.

What you’ll learn

In this guide, you will learn how to:

Customize the document form and interact with its values

Make a form customization that’s composable using render methods

Use Sanity UI in combination with a third-party library to make a custom form progress bar UI

Schema preparation

The imaginary scenario is that your Studio contains preflight documents which contain a checklist to complete before getting approval to proceed. Users of this Studio could benefit from clearly showing how close to completion the current form is.

To complete this guide you’ll need to add a new document type first. Create the following file in your Studio and make sure to import it into the schema in sanity.config.ts :

Now create a new document. It’s a functional column of boolean fields.

A standard document with default boolean fields

All these fields should have detailed description values, but for brevity in this guide, they’ve been omitted. Now you can make this a truly excellent editing experience.

Customizing the document form

Create a custom form component to display the form’s current progress:

Unlike other guides in this series where the component is decorating or replacing a built-in part of the Studio – this component will receive props and be rendered on its own.

The props it receives will be the field members that make up the form. In the component you’ll check for every boolean type field, and create array of just their names and whether they’re currently to true or falsy.

The component will also be loaded from a different location, as demonstrated below:

Notice how you’ll only load the Progress component if the root of the form is being rendered, and only on the preflight schema type and it’s the document component. Yes, in this case the Studio treats the whole document form as an “input component”.

Open a preflight document now and try changing a few boolean fields. A summary of your progress is now displayed at the top of the form. It goes green once all fields are completed. Best of all, the counts will be correct even if boolean fields are added or removed from the document schema.

A normal document form with a component rendered at the top

This is good, but we can do even better.

Install React Circular Progressbar to your Studio:

Now update your component to use the component.

Notice the imports include hues from @sanity/color so that this 3rd party component can still be styled to look like a consistently designed part of the Studio UI.

The document form now shows a Sanity color-compliant progress indicator!

Job done!

