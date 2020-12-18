Quick Fields Helper Function

Sanity.io Quick Fields

Sanity.io Schema is awesome, but the definition files get long.

This quickFields() / qF() function will help you compose fields in a more concise way.

fields : [ { name : 'title' , title : 'Title' , type : 'string' , } , { name : 'published' , title : 'Published' , type : 'date' , } , ] , fields : [ qF ( 'title' ) , qF ( 'published' , 'date' ) , ] ,

Get started

npm i sanity-quick-fields or yarn add sanity-quick-fields

Inside any Sanity document import the qF() or quickFields() functions. They both do the same thing.

import { qF } from "sanity-quick-fields" ;

Parameters

qF ( name , type , options , validation ) ;

name (string or Array)

Pass a string for the field's name, and qF will automatically generate a Capital Case version for the title.

qF ( 'currentLocation' ) { name : 'currentLocation' , title : 'Current Location' , type : 'string' }

You can overwrite this behaviour by passing in an Array instead, with name and title in that order.

qF ( [ 'linkedIn' , 'LinkedIn' ] ) { name : 'linkedIn' , title : 'LinkedIn' , type : 'string' }

type (string)

Defaults to string – qF() will pass along whatever type you feed the function, so if it doesn't exist in Sanity, you'll probably get an error.

qF ( 'quantity' , 'number' ) { name : 'quantity' , title : 'Quantity' , type : 'number' }

options (Object)

Pass in an Object of any additional options you need to pass into the field. These are inserted directly into the options key.

qF ( 'dateOfBirth' , 'date' , { dateFormat : 'YY-MM-DD' } ) { name : 'dateOfBirth' , title : 'Date Of Birth' , type : 'date' , options : { dateFormat : 'YY-MM-DD' , } , }

You can pass in rows here on the text field type. It's smart enough to store that outside of options (why is it this way Sanity, why?!).

validation (function or Object or Array)

A function is passed as is:

qF ( 'title' , 'string' , { } , Rule => Rule . required ( ) . max ( 50 ) . error ( 'Required and max 50 chars.' ) ) { name : 'title' , type : 'string' , validation : Rule => Rule . required ( ) . max ( 50 ) . error ( 'Required and max 50 chars.' ) }

qF ( 'title' , 'string' , { } , Rule => [ Rule . required ( ) . max ( 50 ) . error ( 'Required and max 50 chars.' ) , Rule . regex ( / ^[-a-z0-9]+$ / g ) . error ( 'Only a-z, 0-9, and -.' ) , Rule . min ( 10 ) . warning ( 'Should be at least 10 chars' ) ] ) { name : 'title' , type : 'string' , validation : Rule => [ Rule . required ( ) . max ( 50 ) . error ( 'Required and max 50 chars.' ) , Rule . regex ( / ^[-a-z0-9]+$ / g ) . error ( 'Only a-z, 0-9, and -.' ) , Rule . min ( 10 ) . warning ( 'Should be at least 10 chars' ) ] }

An Object or Array will generate the corresponding function.

The above examples can be defined as follows:

qF ( 'title' , 'string' , { } , { error : 'Required and max 50 chars.' , required : true , max : 50 } ) qF ( 'title' , 'string' , { } , [ { error : 'Required and max 50 chars.' , required : true , max : 50 } , { error : 'Only a-z, 0-9, and -.' , regex : / ^[-a-z0-9]+$ / g } , { warning : 'Should be at least 10 chars' , min : 10 } ] )

Quick Field Builder, Methods

For fields that have children, there are two different functions with helper methods.

qFB() / quickFieldsBuilder()

You can pass in the same first three params as above, but also append .children() and .preview() methods.

Unfortunately you also need to end with .toObject to prevent a Type warning in Sanity.

.children() (Array)

If creating an Array or Object type , pass an Array of fields. This is where nesting qF() becomes powerful.

qFB ( 'contact' , 'object' ) . children ( [ qF ( 'name' ) , qF ( 'email' ) ] ) . toObject { name : 'contact' , title : 'Contact' , type : 'object' , fields : [ { name : 'name' , title : 'Name' , type : 'string' } , { name : 'email' , title : 'Email' , type : 'string' } , ] , }

.preview() (Object)

Pass in an object to fill out the select key in preview. This has limited usefulness as you probably want to customise the preview further. But it's a neat shortcut.

qFB ( 'contact' , 'object' ) . children ( [ qF ( 'name' ) , qF ( 'email' ) ] ) . preview ( { title : 'name' , subtitle : 'email' } ) . toObject { name : 'contact' , title : 'Contact' , type : 'object' , fields : [ { name : 'name' , title : 'Name' , type : 'string' } , { name : 'email' , title : 'Email' , type : 'string' } , ] , preview : { select : { title : 'name' , subtitle : 'email' } } }

Mix and match

qF works best on simple fields, but for more complex fields it probably makes more sense to write them in full. And that's fine, you can selectively use the function where it makes sense.

fields : [ qF ( "title" ) , { name : "slug" , title : "Slug" , type : "slug" , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . required ( ) . custom ( ( slug ) => { const regex = / ^[a-z0-9]+(?:-[a-z0-9]+)*$ / ; return regex . test ( slug . current ) ; } ) , options : { source : "title" , maxLength : 96 , } , } , qF ( "body" , "bodyPortableText" ) , ] ;

Thanks

This library is insired by ACF Builder, the best way by far to compose Advanced Custom Fields!