Quick Fields Helper Function

Writing Sanity Schema can get verbose and repetitive. Quick Fields is a helper function with sensible defaults to tidy up schema files.
Sanity.io Schema is awesome, but the definition files get long.
This
quickFields() /
qF() function will help you compose fields in a more concise way.
// Before...
fields: [
{
name: 'title',
title: 'Title',
type: 'string',
},
{
name: 'published',
title: 'Published',
type: 'date',
},
],
// After...
fields: [
qF('title'),
qF('published', 'date'),
],
npm i sanity-quick-fields or yarn add sanity-quick-fields
Inside any Sanity document import the
qF() or
quickFields() functions. They both do the same thing.
import { qF } from "sanity-quick-fields";
qF(name, type, options, validation);
name (string or Array)
Pass a string for the field's name, and
qF will automatically generate a Capital Case version for the title.
qF('currentLocation')
{ name: 'currentLocation', title: 'Current Location', type: 'string' }
You can overwrite this behaviour by passing in an Array instead, with
name and
title in that order.
qF(['linkedIn', 'LinkedIn'])
{ name: 'linkedIn', title: 'LinkedIn', type: 'string' }
type (string)
Defaults to
string –
qF() will pass along whatever type you feed the function, so if it doesn't exist in Sanity, you'll probably get an error.
qF('quantity', 'number')
{ name: 'quantity', title: 'Quantity', type: 'number' }
options (Object)
Pass in an Object of any additional options you need to pass into the field. These are inserted directly into the
options key.
qF('dateOfBirth', 'date', { dateFormat: 'YY-MM-DD' })
{
name: 'dateOfBirth',
title: 'Date Of Birth',
type: 'date',
options: {
dateFormat: 'YY-MM-DD',
},
}
You can pass in
rows here on the
text field type. It's smart enough to store that outside of
options (why is it this way Sanity, why?!).
validation (function or Object or Array)
A function is passed as is:
qF('title', 'string', {}, Rule => Rule.required().max(50).error('Required and max 50 chars.'))
{
name: 'title',
type: 'string',
validation: Rule => Rule.required().max(50).error('Required and max 50 chars.')
}
qF('title', 'string', {}, Rule => [
Rule.required().max(50).error('Required and max 50 chars.'),
Rule.regex(/^[-a-z0-9]+$/g).error('Only a-z, 0-9, and -.'),
Rule.min(10).warning('Should be at least 10 chars')
])
{
name: 'title',
type: 'string',
validation: Rule => [
Rule.required().max(50).error('Required and max 50 chars.'),
Rule.regex(/^[-a-z0-9]+$/g).error('Only a-z, 0-9, and -.'),
Rule.min(10).warning('Should be at least 10 chars')
]
}
An Object or Array will generate the corresponding function.
The above examples can be defined as follows:
qF('title', 'string', {}, { error: 'Required and max 50 chars.', required: true, max: 50 })
qF('title', 'string', {}, [
{ error: 'Required and max 50 chars.', required: true, max: 50 },
{ error: 'Only a-z, 0-9, and -.', regex: /^[-a-z0-9]+$/g },
{ warning: 'Should be at least 10 chars', min: 10 }
])
For fields that have children, there are two different functions with helper methods.
qFB() /
quickFieldsBuilder()
You can pass in the same first three params as above, but also append
.children() and
.preview() methods.
Unfortunately you also need to end with
.toObject to prevent a Type warning in Sanity.
.children() (Array)
If creating an Array or Object
type, pass an Array of fields. This is where nesting
qF() becomes powerful.
qFB('contact', 'object')
.children([qF('name'), qF('email')])
.toObject
{
name: 'contact',
title: 'Contact',
type: 'object',
fields: [
{ name: 'name', title: 'Name', type: 'string' },
{ name: 'email', title: 'Email', type: 'string' },
],
}
.preview() (Object)
Pass in an object to fill out the
select key in preview. This has limited usefulness as you probably want to customise the preview further. But it's a neat shortcut.
qFB('contact', 'object')
.children([qF('name'), qF('email')])
.preview({title: 'name', subtitle: 'email'})
.toObject
{
name: 'contact',
title: 'Contact',
type: 'object',
fields: [
{ name: 'name', title: 'Name', type: 'string' },
{ name: 'email', title: 'Email', type: 'string' },
],
preview: {
select: {
title: 'name',
subtitle: 'email'
}
}
}
qF works best on simple fields, but for more complex fields it probably makes more sense to write them in full. And that's fine, you can selectively use the function where it makes sense.
fields: [
qF("title"),
{
name: "slug",
title: "Slug",
type: "slug",
validation: (Rule) =>
Rule.required().custom((slug) => {
const regex = /^[a-z0-9]+(?:-[a-z0-9]+)*$/;
return regex.test(slug.current);
}),
options: {
source: "title",
maxLength: 96,
},
},
qF("body", "bodyPortableText"),
];
This library is insired by ACF Builder, the best way by far to compose Advanced Custom Fields!
npm install sanity-quick-fields
