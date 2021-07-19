Simeon Griggs
🇦🇺 in 🇬🇧 Solution Engineer @ Sanity
Empower content editors to migrate Documents and Assets between Sanity Projects and Datasets from inside the Studio
Studio Tool and Document Action for empowering content editors to migrate Documents and Assets between Sanity Datasets and Projects from inside the Studio.
// From the root directory of your studio sanity install @sanity/cross-dataset-duplicator
This plugin is designed as a convenience for Authors to make small, infrequent content migrations between Datasets.
The Duplicate Tool allows you to migrate Documents that are returned from any GROQ query.
The Duplicate to... Document Action allows you to migrate an individual Document.
Note: If your Studio registered its own Document Actions, the plugin config will be overruled. See "Importing the Document Action" below.
You must have Spaces configured to use this plugin. Spaces are still listed as an experimental feature but have been supported for some time.
All Datasets setup in Spaces will become selectable "destinations" for Migrations.
Once setup, you will see a dropdown menu next to the Search bar in the Studio with the Datasets you have configured in Spaces.
The plugin has some configuration options. These can be set by adding a config file to your Studio
// ./config/@sanity/cross-dataset-duplicator.json
{
"tool": true,
"types": ["article", "page"]
}
Options:
tool (boolean, default: true) – Set whether the Migration Tool is enabled.
types (Array[String], default: []) – Set which Schema Types the Migration Action should be enabled in.
To Duplicate the original files of Assets, an additional Authentication Token is required. You will be prompted for this the first time you attempt to use either the Tool or Document Action on any Dataset.
This plugin uses Sanity Secrets to store the token in the Dataset itself.
You can reveal the token belonging to your user account with
sanity debug --secrets.
In your Studio's
sanity.json file, look for the
document-actions/resolver part, it will look like this:
{
"implements": "part:@sanity/base/document-actions/resolver",
"path": "./src/document-actions"
}
Now update your Studio's Document Actions resolver to be something like this
import defaultResolve from 'part:@sanity/base/document-actions'
import {DuplicateToAction} from 'sanity-plugin-migration'
import config from 'config:@sanity/cross-dataset-duplicator'
export default function resolveDocumentActions(props) {
const defaultActions = defaultResolve(props)
// This will look through the "types" array in your migration.json config file
// If the type of this document is found in that array, the Migrate Action will show
if (config?.types?.length && config.types.includes(props.type)) {
return [...defaultActions, DuplicateToAction]
}
// ...all your other document action code
return defaultActions
}
sanity install @sanity/cross-dataset-duplicator
🇦🇺 in 🇬🇧 Solution Engineer @ Sanity
Drag-and-drop Document Ordering without leaving the Editing surfaceGo to Orderable Document List
A configurable Custom Input for Arrays that will add and update items by clicking on an ImageGo to Hotspot Array
Send the contents of a Portable Text field to MonkeyLearn's API to extract insights with the power of Machine Learning!Go to MonkeyLearn Pane
Display any URL in a View Pane, along with helpful buttons to Copy the URL or open in a new tab.Go to Iframe Pane