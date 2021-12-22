Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
Share your own plugin

Hotspot Array

By Simeon Griggs

A configurable Custom Input for Arrays that will add and update items by clicking on an Image

sanity-plugin-hotspot-array

A configurable Custom Input for Arrays that will add and update items by clicking on an Image

Installation

sanity install hotspot-array

2021-12-22 15 07 58

Setup

Import the HotspotArray component from this package, into your schema. And insert it as the inputComponent of an array field.

import HotspotArray from 'sanity-plugin-hotspot-array'

export default {
  name: `product`,
  title: `Product`,
  type: `document`,
  fields: [
    {
      name: `hotspots`,
      type: `array`,
      inputComponent: HotspotArray,
      of: [
        // see `Spot object` setup below
      ],
      options: {
        // see `Image and description path` setup below
        hotspotImagePath: `featureImage`,
        hotspotDescriptionPath: `details`,
        // see `Custom tooltip` setup below
        hotspotTooltip: undefined,
      },
    },
    // ...all your other fields
  ],
}

The plugin makes a number of assumptions to add and update data in the array. Including:

  • The array field is an array of objects
  • The object contains two number fields named x and y
  • You'll want to save those values as % from the top left of the image
  • The same document contains the image you want to add hotspots to

Image and description paths

The custom input has the current values of all fields in the document, and so can "pick" the image out of the document by its path.

For example, if you want to add hotspots to an image, and that image is uploaded to the field featuredImage, your fields options would look like:

options: {
  hotspotImagePath: `featureImage`
}

The custom input can also pre-fill a string or text field with a description of the position of the spot to make them easier to identify. Add a path relative to the spot object for this field.

options: {
  hotspotDescriptionPath: `details`
}

Spot object

Here's an example object schema complete with initial values, validation, fieldsets and a styled preview.

{
  name: 'spot',
  type: 'object',
  fieldsets: [{name: 'position', options: {columns: 2}}],
  fields: [
    {name: 'details', type: 'text', rows: 2},
    {
      name: 'x',
      type: 'number',
      readOnly: true,
      fieldset: 'position',
      initialValue: 50,
      validation: (Rule) => Rule.required().min(0).max(100),
    },
    {
      name: 'y',
      type: 'number',
      readOnly: true,
      fieldset: 'position',
      initialValue: 50,
      validation: (Rule) => Rule.required().min(0).max(100),
    },
  ],
  preview: {
    select: {
      title: 'details',
      x: 'x',
      y: 'y',
    },
    prepare({title, x, y}) {
      return {
        title,
        subtitle: x && y ? `${x}% x ${y}%` : `No position set`,
      }
    },
  },
}

Custom tooltip

You can customise the Tooltip to display any Component, it will accept a single prop spot which contains the values of the object.

In this example our spot object has a reference field to the product schema type, and will show a Document Preview.

// Setup a custom tooltip component
import Preview from 'part:@sanity/base/preview'
import schema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema'
import {Box} from '@sanity/ui'

export default function ProductPreview({spot}) {
  return (
    <Box padding={2} style={{minWidth: 200}}>
      {spot?.product?._ref ? (
        <Preview value={{_id: spot.product._ref}} type={schema.get(`product`)} />
      ) : (
        `No Reference Selected`
      )}
    </Box>
  )
}

Then back in your schema definition

import HotspotArray from 'sanity-plugin-hotspot-array'
import ProductPreview from '../../components/ProductPreview'

options: {
 hotspotImagePath: `hotspotImage`,
 hotspotTooltip: ProductPreview,
},

License

MIT © Simeon Griggs See LICENSE

Install command

sanity install hotspot-array

Useful links

Contributor

Other plugins by author

Orderable Document List
15

Featured
Official

Drag-and-drop Document Ordering without leaving the Editing surface

Simeon Griggs

MonkeyLearn Pane

Send the contents of a Portable Text field to MonkeyLearn's API to extract insights with the power of Machine Learning!

Simeon Griggs

Iframe Pane
6

Display any URL in a View Pane, along with helpful buttons to Copy the URL or open in a new tab.

Simeon Griggs