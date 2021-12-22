sanity-plugin-hotspot-array

A configurable Custom Input for Arrays that will add and update items by clicking on an Image

Installation

sanity install hotspot-array

Setup

Import the HotspotArray component from this package, into your schema. And insert it as the inputComponent of an array field.

import HotspotArray from 'sanity-plugin-hotspot-array' export default { name : ` product ` , title : ` Product ` , type : ` document ` , fields : [ { name : ` hotspots ` , type : ` array ` , inputComponent : HotspotArray , of : [ ] , options : { hotspotImagePath : ` featureImage ` , hotspotDescriptionPath : ` details ` , hotspotTooltip : undefined , } , } , ] , }

The plugin makes a number of assumptions to add and update data in the array. Including:

The array field is an array of objects

field is an array of objects The object contains two number fields named x and y

and You'll want to save those values as % from the top left of the image

The same document contains the image you want to add hotspots to

Image and description paths

The custom input has the current values of all fields in the document, and so can "pick" the image out of the document by its path.

For example, if you want to add hotspots to an image, and that image is uploaded to the field featuredImage , your fields options would look like:

options : { hotspotImagePath : ` featureImage ` }

The custom input can also pre-fill a string or text field with a description of the position of the spot to make them easier to identify. Add a path relative to the spot object for this field.

options : { hotspotDescriptionPath : ` details ` }

Spot object

Here's an example object schema complete with initial values, validation, fieldsets and a styled preview.

{ name : 'spot' , type : 'object' , fieldsets : [ { name : 'position' , options : { columns : 2 } } ] , fields : [ { name : 'details' , type : 'text' , rows : 2 } , { name : 'x' , type : 'number' , readOnly : true , fieldset : 'position' , initialValue : 50 , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . required ( ) . min ( 0 ) . max ( 100 ) , } , { name : 'y' , type : 'number' , readOnly : true , fieldset : 'position' , initialValue : 50 , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . required ( ) . min ( 0 ) . max ( 100 ) , } , ] , preview : { select : { title : 'details' , x : 'x' , y : 'y' , } , prepare ( { title , x , y } ) { return { title , subtitle : x && y ? ` ${ x } % x ${ y } % ` : ` No position set ` , } } , } , }

Custom tooltip

You can customise the Tooltip to display any Component, it will accept a single prop spot which contains the values of the object.

In this example our spot object has a reference field to the product schema type, and will show a Document Preview.

import Preview from 'part:@sanity/base/preview' import schema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema' import { Box } from '@sanity/ui' export default function ProductPreview ( { spot } ) { return ( < Box padding = { 2 } style = { { minWidth : 200 } } > { spot ?. product ?. _ref ? ( < Preview value = { { _id : spot . product . _ref } } type = { schema . get ( ` product ` ) } / > ) : ( ` No Reference Selected ` ) } < / Box > ) }

Then back in your schema definition

import HotspotArray from 'sanity-plugin-hotspot-array' import ProductPreview from '../../components/ProductPreview' options : { hotspotImagePath : ` hotspotImage ` , hotspotTooltip : ProductPreview , } ,

License

MIT © Simeon Griggs See LICENSE