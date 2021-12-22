Simeon Griggs
A configurable Custom Input for Arrays that will add and update items by clicking on an Image
sanity install hotspot-array
Import the
HotspotArray component from this package, into your schema. And insert it as the
inputComponent of an
array field.
import HotspotArray from 'sanity-plugin-hotspot-array'
export default {
name: `product`,
title: `Product`,
type: `document`,
fields: [
{
name: `hotspots`,
type: `array`,
inputComponent: HotspotArray,
of: [
// see `Spot object` setup below
],
options: {
// see `Image and description path` setup below
hotspotImagePath: `featureImage`,
hotspotDescriptionPath: `details`,
// see `Custom tooltip` setup below
hotspotTooltip: undefined,
},
},
// ...all your other fields
],
}
The plugin makes a number of assumptions to add and update data in the array. Including:
array field is an array of objects
x and
y
The custom input has the current values of all fields in the document, and so can "pick" the image out of the document by its path.
For example, if you want to add hotspots to an image, and that image is uploaded to the field
featuredImage, your fields
options would look like:
options: {
hotspotImagePath: `featureImage`
}
The custom input can also pre-fill a string or text field with a description of the position of the spot to make them easier to identify. Add a path relative to the spot object for this field.
options: {
hotspotDescriptionPath: `details`
}
Here's an example object schema complete with initial values, validation, fieldsets and a styled preview.
{
name: 'spot',
type: 'object',
fieldsets: [{name: 'position', options: {columns: 2}}],
fields: [
{name: 'details', type: 'text', rows: 2},
{
name: 'x',
type: 'number',
readOnly: true,
fieldset: 'position',
initialValue: 50,
validation: (Rule) => Rule.required().min(0).max(100),
},
{
name: 'y',
type: 'number',
readOnly: true,
fieldset: 'position',
initialValue: 50,
validation: (Rule) => Rule.required().min(0).max(100),
},
],
preview: {
select: {
title: 'details',
x: 'x',
y: 'y',
},
prepare({title, x, y}) {
return {
title,
subtitle: x && y ? `${x}% x ${y}%` : `No position set`,
}
},
},
}
You can customise the Tooltip to display any Component, it will accept a single prop
spot which contains the values of the object.
In this example our
spot object has a
reference field to the
product schema type, and will show a Document Preview.
// Setup a custom tooltip component
import Preview from 'part:@sanity/base/preview'
import schema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema'
import {Box} from '@sanity/ui'
export default function ProductPreview({spot}) {
return (
<Box padding={2} style={{minWidth: 200}}>
{spot?.product?._ref ? (
<Preview value={{_id: spot.product._ref}} type={schema.get(`product`)} />
) : (
`No Reference Selected`
)}
</Box>
)
}
Then back in your schema definition
import HotspotArray from 'sanity-plugin-hotspot-array'
import ProductPreview from '../../components/ProductPreview'
options: {
hotspotImagePath: `hotspotImage`,
hotspotTooltip: ProductPreview,
},
MIT © Simeon Griggs See LICENSE
sanity install hotspot-array
