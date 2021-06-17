ProseableText: Combine Tailwind CSS Typography with Portable Text

How to build a Remix website with Sanity.io and live preview - has 10 likes
Get the best of both worlds. Tailwind-styled typography and Portable Text's markup-and-components structure.
Tailwind CSS Typography helps you render markup with beautiful styles.
Portable Text combines text markup with Components in one piece of data.
However the
.prose class with its CSS inheritance can mess up any Components sprinkled within markup.
With a clever use of
reduce we can get the best of both worlds. Thanks to Robin Malfait for pointing me in this direction.
Use this Component just as you would your normal PortableText Component. For example:
<ProseableText blocks={blocks} />
Considerations:
serializers, add
container: ({children}) =>children so that blocks are not rendered with a wrapping
<div>
prose classes as a prop so this Component is more reusable
prose will remove the top/bottom margin from the first/last element in an element respectively – you may wish to add this back in. The
py-4 class is added in the demo below for this reason.
import React, {useMemo} from 'react'
import PropTypes from 'prop-types'
import {PortableText} from '../lib/sanity'
/**
* Use Tailwind CSS's `prose` classes with Portable Text markup (blocks)
* Without inheriting styles for custom components (types)
*/
export default function ProseableText({blocks = []}) {
// Group together standard `_type === "block"` blocks
// eg <p>, <li>, etc – and separate out everyone else
const blockGroups = useMemo(
() =>
blocks.reduce(
(acc, item) => {
const lastIdx = acc.length - 1
if (
// We don't have items in this group yet
acc[lastIdx].length === 0 ||
// The last group has the same `type`
acc[lastIdx][0]._type === item._type
) {
acc[lastIdx].push(item)
} else {
// Time to create a new group, because the `type` is different compared to last group
acc.push([item])
}
return acc
},
[[]]
),
[blocks]
)
if (!blockGroups?.length) return null
return blockGroups.map((group) =>
group[0]._type === 'block' ? (
<div key={group[0]._key} className="prose py-4">
<PortableText blocks={group} />
</div>
) : (
<PortableText key={group[0]._key} blocks={group} />
)
)
}
ProseableText.propTypes = {
blocks: PropTypes.array.isRequired,
}
