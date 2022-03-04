How to build a Remix website with Sanity.io and live preview - has 17 likes
Creating Parent / Child relationships in Sanity goes beyond a
parent reference field. In this guide we'll include initial value templates, filtered document lists and guides on how to effectively use and query documents that use these taxonomy schema.
Here's what we'll be building:
If you're looking for an even fancier drag-and-drop Hierarchical Document List, this plugin has you covered!
First, we'll need a schema for our taxonomy. We'll call ours
category for this guide.
This guide will focus on building a simple, two-tier, parent/child hierarchy. But the ideas here could be extended further to deeper relationships.
category document that does not have the
parent field defined.
category document that with a parent field reference.
Add the below to your studio files, and register it to your Studio's schema.
// ./src/schema/category.js
import {FiTag} from 'react-icons/fi'
export default {
name: 'category',
title: 'Category',
type: 'document',
icon: FiTag,
fields: [
{name: 'title', type: 'string'},
{
name: 'parent',
type: 'reference',
to: [{type: 'category'}],
// This ensures we cannot select other "children"
options: {
filter: '!defined(parent)',
},
},
],
// Customise the preview so parents are visualised in the studio
preview: {
select: {
title: 'title',
subtitle: 'parent.title',
},
prepare: ({title, subtitle}) => ({
title,
subtitle: subtitle ? `– ${subtitle}` : ``,
}),
},
}
Before setting up the Desk Structure, make sure you have Initial Value Templates configured in the Studio.
With the right configuration, we can create Document Lists which show all Children of a specific Parent, and when creating a new document from that list pre-fill the
parent reference field with that same Parent!
Here's we create a template called "Category: Child". Make sure this file is loaded from the parts in
sanity.json also.
// ./src/initial-value-templates/index.js
import T from '@sanity/base/initial-value-template-builder'
export default [
T.template({
id: 'category-child',
title: 'Category: Child',
schemaType: 'category',
parameters: [{name: `parentId`, title: `Parent ID`, type: `string`}],
// This value will be passed-in from desk structure
value: ({parentId}) => ({
parent: {_type: 'reference', _ref: parentId},
}),
}),
// Insert all your other Templates
...T.defaults(),
]
Desk Structure is a complex part of the Studio. The code we'll use here is no exception.
Below is a helper function to create structured parent/child lists of documents.
This could be enqueued into your Structure builder along with any other items like this:
// ./src/desk-structure/index.js
import parentChild from './parentChild'
export default () => S.list()
.title('Content')
.items([
S.documentTypeListItem('product').title('Products'),
parentChild('category'),
S.divider(),
S.documentTypeListItem('page').title('Pages'),
])
The
parentChild() helper function only accepts one parameter for now – the schema type – but you could extend it further for reuse by including parameters for Titles, Icons, etc.
This desk structure item is more dynamic than most. It will query the
documentStore for all parent categories and create a
S.listItem() for each one. Inside those, it will show all category documents with that parent as a reference.
// ./src/desk-structure/parent-child.js
import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder'
import documentStore from 'part:@sanity/base/datastore/document'
import {map} from 'rxjs/operators'
import {FiTag} from 'react-icons/fi'
// You may need to customise your `views` array here for adding live preview iframes, incoming references, etc
const views = [S.view.form()]
export default function parentChild(schemaType = 'category') {
const categoryParents = `_type == "${schemaType}" && !defined(parent) && !(_id in path("drafts.**"))`
return S.listItem(schemaType)
.title('Categories')
.icon(FiTag)
.child(() =>
documentStore.listenQuery(`*[${categoryParents}]`).pipe(
map((parents) =>
S.list()
.title('All Categories')
.menuItems([
S.menuItem()
.title('Add Category')
.icon(FiTag)
.intent({type: 'create', params: {type: schemaType}}),
])
.items([
S.listItem()
.title('Parent Categories')
.schemaType(schemaType)
.child(() =>
S.documentList()
.schemaType(schemaType)
.title('Parent Categories')
.filter(categoryParents)
.canHandleIntent(() => S.documentTypeList(schemaType).getCanHandleIntent())
.child((id) => S.document().documentId(id).views(views).schemaType(schemaType))
),
S.divider(),
...parents.map((parent) =>
S.listItem({
id: parent._id,
title: parent.title,
schemaType,
child: () =>
S.documentTypeList(schemaType)
.title('Child Categories')
.filter(`_type == "${schemaType}" && parent._ref == $parentId`)
.params({parentId: parent._id})
.initialValueTemplates([
S.initialValueTemplateItem('category-child', {
parentId: parent._id,
}),
]),
})
),
])
)
)
)
}
Note that accessing the
documentStore directly like this is not common and on a larger dataset may produce undesirable results.
parent reference should be pre-filled.
Consider when using these taxonomies to restrict references to Children.
For example in a schema of post, instead of an array of references where the author may add Parent and Child category references – have them select only "Child" documents.
// ./src/schema/post.js
import {FiFileText} from 'react-icons/fi'
export default {
name: 'post',
title: 'Post',
type: 'document',
icon: FiFileText,
fields: [
{
name: 'category',
type: 'reference',
to: [{type: 'category'}],
options: {filter: 'defined(parent)'},
},
// ...other fields
],
}
Then when querying for a post, "follow" the Child category up to retrieve its parent.
*[_type == "post"]{
category->{
parent->
}
}
I'm personally in favour of documents containing complete slugs if they represent a page on a website.
For this, we can use a helper function to generate these not only for an individual document, but to "follow" the parent reference and create a compound parent/child slug complete with validation.
This should result in slugs that look like:
[
{
title: "Liquorice"
slug: { current: "/liquorice" }
},
{
title: "Dutch"
parent: { title: "Liquorice" },
slug: { current: "/liquorice/dutch" }
}
]
This requires us to write an asynchronous generate function on the
slug field's source option.
// ./src/schema/fields/slugWithRef.js
// npm install slugify
import slugify from 'slugify'
import sanityClient from 'part:@sanity/base/client'
const client = sanityClient.withConfig({apiVersion: `2021-05-19`})
const slugifyConfig = {lower: true}
function formatSlug(input) {
if (Array.isArray(input)) {
return `/${input.join(`/`)}`
}
const slug = slugify(input, slugifyConfig)
return `/${slug}`
}
async function getPrefix(doc, source, ref) {
const docTitle = doc[source]
const refQuery = `*[_id == $ref][0].title`
const refParams = {ref: doc?.[ref]?._ref}
if (!refParams.ref) {
return slugify(docTitle, slugifyConfig)
}
const refTitle = await client.fetch(refQuery, refParams)
if (!refTitle) {
return slugify(docTitle, slugifyConfig)
}
const slugArray = [refTitle, docTitle].filter((p) => p).map((p) => slugify(p, slugifyConfig))
return slugArray
}
export function slugWithRef(source = `title`, ref = ``) {
return {
name: `slug`,
type: `slug`,
options: {
source: (doc) => getPrefix(doc, source, ref),
slugify: (value) => formatSlug(value),
},
validation: (Rule) =>
Rule.required().custom(({current}) => {
if (!current) {
return true
} else if (current.endsWith('/')) {
return `Slug cannot end with "/"`
}
return true
}),
}
}
Add this function to your studio and enqueue it along with the rest of your fields:
// ./src/schema/category.js
import {FiTag} from 'react-icons/fi'
import {slugWithRef} from './fields/slugWithRef'
export default {
name: 'category',
title: 'Category',
type: 'document',
icon: FiTag,
fields: [
{name: 'title', type: 'string'},
slugWithRef(`title`, `parent`),
// ...the rest of your fields and schema
