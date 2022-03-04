Here's what we'll be building:

Structure builder with parent/child taxonomy relationships. The "Compose" icon here will create a new "Category" document with "Liquorice" already set in the "parent" field.

Protip If you're looking for an even fancier drag-and-drop Hierarchical Document List, this plugin has you covered!

Taxonomy schema

First, we'll need a schema for our taxonomy. We'll call ours category for this guide.

This guide will focus on building a simple, two-tier, parent/child hierarchy. But the ideas here could be extended further to deeper relationships.

A "Parent" Category is any category document that does not have the parent field defined.

Add the below to your studio files, and register it to your Studio's schema.

import { FiTag } from 'react-icons/fi' export default { name : 'category' , title : 'Category' , type : 'document' , icon : FiTag , fields : [ { name : 'title' , type : 'string' } , { name : 'parent' , type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'category' } ] , options : { filter : '!defined(parent)' , } , } , ] , preview : { select : { title : 'title' , subtitle : 'parent.title' , } , prepare : ( { title , subtitle } ) => ( { title , subtitle : subtitle ? ` – ${ subtitle } ` : ` ` , } ) , } , }

Initial Value Templates

Before setting up the Desk Structure, make sure you have Initial Value Templates configured in the Studio.

With the right configuration, we can create Document Lists which show all Children of a specific Parent, and when creating a new document from that list pre-fill the parent reference field with that same Parent!

Here's we create a template called " Category: Child". Make sure this file is loaded from the parts in sanity.json also.

import T from '@sanity/base/initial-value-template-builder' export default [ T . template ( { id : 'category-child' , title : 'Category: Child' , schemaType : 'category' , parameters : [ { name : ` parentId ` , title : ` Parent ID ` , type : ` string ` } ] , value : ( { parentId } ) => ( { parent : { _type : 'reference' , _ref : parentId } , } ) , } ) , ... T . defaults ( ) , ]

Setup Structure Builder

Desk Structure is a complex part of the Studio. The code we'll use here is no exception.

Below is a helper function to create structured parent/child lists of documents.

This could be enqueued into your Structure builder along with any other items like this:

import parentChild from './parentChild' export default ( ) => S . list ( ) . title ( 'Content' ) . items ( [ S . documentTypeListItem ( 'product' ) . title ( 'Products' ) , parentChild ( 'category' ) , S . divider ( ) , S . documentTypeListItem ( 'page' ) . title ( 'Pages' ) , ] )

The parentChild() helper function only accepts one parameter for now – the schema type – but you could extend it further for reuse by including parameters for Titles, Icons, etc.

This desk structure item is more dynamic than most. It will query the documentStore for all parent categories and create a S.listItem() for each one. Inside those, it will show all category documents with that parent as a reference.

import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder' import documentStore from 'part:@sanity/base/datastore/document' import { map } from 'rxjs/operators' import { FiTag } from 'react-icons/fi' const views = [ S . view . form ( ) ] export default function parentChild ( schemaType = 'category' ) { const categoryParents = ` _type == " ${ schemaType } " && !defined(parent) && !(_id in path("drafts.**")) ` return S . listItem ( schemaType ) . title ( 'Categories' ) . icon ( FiTag ) . child ( ( ) => documentStore . listenQuery ( ` *[ ${ categoryParents } ] ` ) . pipe ( map ( ( parents ) => S . list ( ) . title ( 'All Categories' ) . menuItems ( [ S . menuItem ( ) . title ( 'Add Category' ) . icon ( FiTag ) . intent ( { type : 'create' , params : { type : schemaType } } ) , ] ) . items ( [ S . listItem ( ) . title ( 'Parent Categories' ) . schemaType ( schemaType ) . child ( ( ) => S . documentList ( ) . schemaType ( schemaType ) . title ( 'Parent Categories' ) . filter ( categoryParents ) . canHandleIntent ( ( ) => S . documentTypeList ( schemaType ) . getCanHandleIntent ( ) ) . child ( ( id ) => S . document ( ) . documentId ( id ) . views ( views ) . schemaType ( schemaType ) ) ) , S . divider ( ) , ... parents . map ( ( parent ) => S . listItem ( { id : parent . _id , title : parent . title , schemaType , child : ( ) => S . documentTypeList ( schemaType ) . title ( 'Child Categories' ) . filter ( ` _type == " ${ schemaType } " && parent._ref == $parentId ` ) . params ( { parentId : parent . _id } ) . initialValueTemplates ( [ S . initialValueTemplateItem ( 'category-child' , { parentId : parent . _id , } ) , ] ) , } ) ) , ] ) ) ) ) }

Note that accessing the documentStore directly like this is not common and on a larger dataset may produce undesirable results.

Pre-flight check

Now you should be able to view and edit a list of Parent documents, as well as clicking into Parents individually to see a list of Child documents.

documents, as well as clicking into individually to see a list of documents. Test the Initial Value Template by creating a new Category document while viewing a list of Children documents, the parent reference should be pre-filled.

Using taxonomy references

Consider when using these taxonomies to restrict references to Children.

For example in a schema of post, instead of an array of references where the author may add Parent and Child category references – have them select only "Child" documents.

import { FiFileText } from 'react-icons/fi' export default { name : 'post' , title : 'Post' , type : 'document' , icon : FiFileText , fields : [ { name : 'category' , type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'category' } ] , options : { filter : 'defined(parent)' } , } , ] , }

Then when querying for a post, "follow" the Child category up to retrieve its parent.

*[_type == "post" ]{ category - >{ parent - > } }

Extra credit: Compounding parent/child slugs

I'm personally in favour of documents containing complete slugs if they represent a page on a website.

For this, we can use a helper function to generate these not only for an individual document, but to "follow" the parent reference and create a compound parent/child slug complete with validation.

Generating a slug from values in a referenced document

This should result in slugs that look like:

[ { title : "Liquorice" slug : { current : "/liquorice" } } , { title : "Dutch" parent : { title : "Liquorice" } , slug : { current : "/liquorice/dutch" } } ]

This requires us to write an asynchronous generate function on the slug field's source option.

import slugify from 'slugify' import sanityClient from 'part:@sanity/base/client' const client = sanityClient . withConfig ( { apiVersion : ` 2021-05-19 ` } ) const slugifyConfig = { lower : true } function formatSlug ( input ) { if ( Array . isArray ( input ) ) { return ` / ${ input . join ( ` / ` ) } ` } const slug = slugify ( input , slugifyConfig ) return ` / ${ slug } ` } async function getPrefix ( doc , source , ref ) { const docTitle = doc [ source ] const refQuery = ` *[_id == $ref][0].title ` const refParams = { ref : doc ?. [ ref ] ?. _ref } if ( ! refParams . ref ) { return slugify ( docTitle , slugifyConfig ) } const refTitle = await client . fetch ( refQuery , refParams ) if ( ! refTitle ) { return slugify ( docTitle , slugifyConfig ) } const slugArray = [ refTitle , docTitle ] . filter ( ( p ) => p ) . map ( ( p ) => slugify ( p , slugifyConfig ) ) return slugArray } export function slugWithRef ( source = ` title ` , ref = ` ` ) { return { name : ` slug ` , type : ` slug ` , options : { source : ( doc ) => getPrefix ( doc , source , ref ) , slugify : ( value ) => formatSlug ( value ) , } , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . required ( ) . custom ( ( { current } ) => { if ( ! current ) { return true } else if ( current . endsWith ( '/' ) ) { return ` Slug cannot end with "/" ` } return true } ) , } }

Add this function to your studio and enqueue it along with the rest of your fields: