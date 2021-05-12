Greetings, fellow explorer! Welcome to your mission control — a place to learn about building for the web with modern tools and techniques.

Jamstack Explorers is a platform for learning more about the emerging best practices of the modern web. You can learn about popular frameworks, new tools and APIs, and Netlify's features and workflows. Learn from such tech luminaries as Phil Hawksworth, Cassidy Williams, Debbie O'Brien, Ekene Eze, and more.

The project includes user login to allow intrepid explorers to track their progress (and earn certificates!) along the way.

A sampling of current missions includes: