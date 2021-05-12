Jason Lengstorf
Jason Lengstorf works at Netlify and hosts Learn With Jason. He is trying his very best to follow his own advice.
Jamstack Explorers is a free learning platform created by the team at Netlify to chart a course through the amazing offerings in the Jamstack ecosystem
Greetings, fellow explorer! Welcome to your mission control — a place to learn about building for the web with modern tools and techniques.
Jamstack Explorers is a platform for learning more about the emerging best practices of the modern web. You can learn about popular frameworks, new tools and APIs, and Netlify's features and workflows. Learn from such tech luminaries as Phil Hawksworth, Cassidy Williams, Debbie O'Brien, Ekene Eze, and more.
The project includes user login to allow intrepid explorers to track their progress (and earn certificates!) along the way.
A sampling of current missions includes:
craft().code().contemplate().communicate()
Sarah Drasner is an award-winning Speaker, Vue core team member, and Staff Writer at CSS-Tricks.
Love learning and teaching || DX at @Netlify || ex DX Manager @Flutterwave || #Jamstack, @vuejs and @nuxt_js communities || Instructor #JamstackExplorers
DX at Netlify
netlify engineer
My name is Cassidy and I'm a Principal Developer Experience Engineer at Netlify.