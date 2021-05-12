Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
View project liveShare your own project

Jamstack Explorers

Featured Project

By Jason Lengstorf & Tara Z. Manicsic

Jamstack Explorers is a free learning platform created by the team at Netlify to chart a course through the amazing offerings in the Jamstack ecosystem

Project Shots

The "Missions" page showcasing the latest courses to learn Jamstack tools.
A mission on building with Sanity and Nuxt.js.
A custom dashboard for all Jamstack Explorer users

About the project

Greetings, fellow explorer! Welcome to your mission control — a place to learn about building for the web with modern tools and techniques.

Jamstack Explorers is a platform for learning more about the emerging best practices of the modern web. You can learn about popular frameworks, new tools and APIs, and Netlify's features and workflows. Learn from such tech luminaries as Phil Hawksworth, Cassidy Williams, Debbie O'Brien, Ekene Eze, and more.

The project includes user login to allow intrepid explorers to track their progress (and earn certificates!) along the way.

A sampling of current missions includes:

Categorized in

Contributors

Jason Lengstorf

Jason Lengstorf works at Netlify and hosts Learn With Jason. He is trying his very best to follow his own advice.

Ekene Eze

Love learning and teaching || DX at @Netlify || ex DX Manager @Flutterwave || #Jamstack, @vuejs and @nuxt_js communities || Instructor #JamstackExplorers