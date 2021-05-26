Sarah Drasner is an award-winning Speaker, former VP of Developer Experience at Netlify, Vue core team member, and Staff Writer at CSS-Tricks. Sarah is formerly Principal Lead of Emerging Markets, Cloud Advocates at Microsoft and Manager of UX & Engineering at Trulia/Zillow Group. She’s the author of SVG Animations from O’Reilly and has given Frontend Masters workshops. Sarah is a co-organizer of ConcatenateConf, a free conference for Nigerian and Kenyan developers. Sarah is also the co-founder of Web Animation Workshops with Val Head. She has worked for 15 years as a web developer, and at points worked as a Scientific Illustrator and a Professor in the Greek Islands.