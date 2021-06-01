Well hello there! My name is Cassidy and I'm a Principal Developer Experience Engineer at Netlify. Before now, I worked at React Training, CodePen, Amazon, L4 Digital, Clarifai, and Venmo, and graduated from Iowa State University.



I run a weekly newsletter and love teaching and helping people become better coders! In my spare time, I love playing music, building mechanical keyboards and LEGO sets, and hanging out with my sister Cami. I also have a Patreon if you'd like to chat with me regularly (our Discord group is so active I can hardly keep up!), get resume reviews, schedule mock interviews with me, or just play video games. No pressure to join in, and I appreciate your support a ton no matter what!