Publishing resources

Guides, starters, plugins, and more. Learn how to integrate your publishing needs with other services and improve your editorial flows with Sanity.io.

Content Calendar
Schedule and view your editorial calendar, right where you store your content. Prioritize and get organized on the fly with a visual calendar in your Studio.

Media browser
A convenient way to browse, manage and select all your Sanity assets.

Robin Pyon

SEO tools

Bring SEO insights into Sanity.

Gatsby Cloud

Sanity Studio Dashboard Widget for triggering Gatsby Cloud Preview instances/sites.

Code Input

Syntax highlighted editor for code.

Bjørge Næss

Webhook Deploy

Simple tab to manually trigger webhook deploys

Ian Hatcher-Williams

Lifestyled: Editorial and E-Commerce

Official

A lifestyle blog with editorial material and e-commerce functionality. Built with BigCommerce, Next.js and Sanity.

Carolina Gonzalez

Sanity.io starter template with Jigsaw

Jigsaw (https://jigsaw.tighten.co) starter kit which sources content from Sanity (https://sanity.io) deployed on Netlify

Christopher Pecoraro

Self-Hosting Sanity Studio with GitHub Actions

A comprehensive guide to self-hosting Sanity Studio on DreamHost with GitHub Actions for continuous integration.

www.andyfitzgeraldconsulting.com
Andy Fitzgerald

Why Mums Don't Jump

Podcast website, plus blog and custom player. Built with Gatsby with a custom source plugin for TransistorFM.

Paul Brickles

Pursoma

Pursoma is a natural bath soak company sourcing salt from the French coast.

Ian Hatcher-Williams

List Referring Documents (Backlinks) in Sanity

This recipe is a UX affordance for Sanity Studio, which makes it easier for editors to manage heavily cross-referenced documents. It provides a list of backlinks to referring documents.

Easy peasy URL Slug

Quickly and easily validate your slug without having to work out the regex syntax

Roboto Studio
