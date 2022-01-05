Content Calendar - has 12 likes
Schedule and view your editorial calendar, right where you store your content. Prioritize and get organized on the fly with a visual calendar in your Studio.Go to Content Calendar
Guides, starters, plugins, and more. Learn how to integrate your publishing needs with other services and improve your editorial flows with Sanity.io.
A convenient way to browse, manage and select all your Sanity assets.Go to Media browser
Bring SEO insights into Sanity.Go to SEO tools
Sanity Studio Dashboard Widget for triggering Gatsby Cloud Preview instances/sites.Go to Gatsby Cloud
Syntax highlighted editor for code.Go to Code Input
Simple tab to manually trigger webhook deploysGo to Webhook Deploy
A lifestyle blog with editorial material and e-commerce functionality. Built with BigCommerce, Next.js and Sanity.Go to Lifestyled: Editorial and E-Commerce
Jigsaw (https://jigsaw.tighten.co) starter kit which sources content from Sanity (https://sanity.io) deployed on NetlifyGo to Sanity.io starter template with Jigsaw
A comprehensive guide to self-hosting Sanity Studio on DreamHost with GitHub Actions for continuous integration.
In this article we'll use React and TailwindCSS to build a SPA with a Sanity backendGo to How to Create a Single Page Application with React and Sanity
A thorough intro to using GROQ-projections in a webhook contestGo to GROQ-Powered Webhooks – Intro to Projections
A thorough intro to using GROQ-filters in a webhook-contextGo to GROQ-Powered Webhooks – Intro to Filters
Learn how to deploy a Gatsby Preview server on AWS using CDK to preview page content in Sanity Studio.Go to Deploy a Gatsby Preview Server on AWS for use in Sanity Studio
A step-by-step guide to setup Next.js and Sanity Studio with Live PreviewGo to Live Preview with Next.js and Sanity.io: A Complete Guide
Podcast website, plus blog and custom player. Built with Gatsby with a custom source plugin for TransistorFM.Go to Why Mums Don't Jump
Pursoma is a natural bath soak company sourcing salt from the French coast.Go to Pursoma
A blog built using Sanity.io and SveltekitGo to RyanBoddy.net
My personal portfolio made with Sanity, TailwindCSS, NextJS, and Netlify. And some ❤️Go to Roewyn Umayam Personal Site
A mommy blog with citizen journalism and pop lit mixed in.Go to Brennan Harris Personal Blog
This is a simple portfolio website I am building for myselfGo to Daniel Dozie Portfolio
The Autocomplete Tags plugin allows you to add an array of 'tag' strings to your document but grouping documents by those tags in your Desk Structure can present a challenge.Go to Group documents by Autocomplete Tags in Structure Builder
This recipe is a UX affordance for Sanity Studio, which makes it easier for editors to manage heavily cross-referenced documents. It provides a list of backlinks to referring documents.Go to List Referring Documents (Backlinks) in Sanity
How to automatically generate linked headings with a custom serializerGo to Anchored Headings for Portable Text
Quickly and easily validate your slug without having to work out the regex syntaxGo to Easy peasy URL Slug
Suggest relevant content based on category tags.Go to Related Content
Document specific content previewsGo to Document specific content previews
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init