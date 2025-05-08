Sanity Embeddings Index UI
The Sanity Embeddings Index API enables the creation, management, and search of named embeddings vector indexes. This plugin for Sanity Studio lets you manage embeddings indexes and test queries against them.
Guides, starters, plugins, and more. Learn how to integrate your publishing needs with other services and improve your editorial flows with Sanity.io.
The Sanity Embeddings Index API enables the creation, management, and search of named embeddings vector indexes. This plugin for Sanity Studio lets you manage embeddings indexes and test queries against them.
Toolkit for integrating content from Sanity, including previews, Studio embedding, webhook verification, and more
Integrate content from Sanity on Astro websites
Schedule your content for future publication and organize upcoming releases – no custom tasks or serverless functions required!
Code editor with syntax highlighting
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Your CMS can no longer just manage your content, it needs a full suite of tools for creating. Revolutionise your content with a Content Operating System
What a year it's been. There's never been a year when we've seen more paradigm shifts, AI evolution and the state of dev is better than ever.
A new brand identity to represent a more mature company, to signify The Swaddle’s evolution from publisher to production house, combined with an easier to navigate platform that can surface multiple content types - drawing readers through The Swaddle’s content offering.
Podcast website, plus blog and custom player. Built with Gatsby with a custom source plugin for TransistorFM.
Jamb is a London design house selling antique and reproduction fireplaces, lighting, and furniture, most of it through enquiry rather than checkout. We merged Jamb and Hawker Antiques, two legacy PHP sites, into one platform rebuilt on Sanity, Next.js, and headless Shopify. Build times dropped from 30 minutes to three across 2,000+ pages, and the SEO equity held through the cutover.
DSAT16 Blog is a blog containing all the free guides and resources needed for the Digital SAT.
Custom embroidery and patches e-commerce store built on Next.js and Sanity CMS. Loads in under 1 second with 95+ Google PageSpeed score. Built by PandaCodeGen.
OmniVideo is an AI video generator that creates videos from text, images, and audio using Seedance 2.0.
Automatically track when content was first published with a timestamp that sets once and never overwrites, providing reliable publication history for analytics and editorial workflows.
AI-powered automatic tagging for Sanity blog posts that analyzes content to generate 3 relevant tags, maintaining consistency by reusing existing tags from your content library.
A custom publish action that opens the comments inspector instead of publishing if unresolved comments exist
Use the Sanity Embeddings Index to auto-tag resources from a pre-defined list of taxonomy terms managed in Sanity Studio.
Three simple approaches to generate ranked lists of related content using taxonomy tags managed in Sanity Studio
Inform your the Bluesky crowd when you publish a post