One or the other validation

Roboto Studio
The Sanity & Next.js experts
Roboto is located at Nottingham, United Kingdom
Visit Roboto Studio's profile
This validation can be used if you have two fields and you require one or the other to be filled
export default {
name: "someDocument",
title: "Some document",
type: "document",
fields: [
{
name: "videoUrl",
title: "Video url",
type: "string",
validation: (Rule) =>
Rule.custom((field, context) =>
context.document.image === undefined && field === undefined
? "Either Video url or Image must have a value"
: true
),
},
{
name: "image",
title: "Image",
type: "image",
validation: (Rule) =>
Rule.custom((field, context) =>
context.document.videoUrl === undefined && field === undefined
? "Either Video url or Image must have a value"
: true
),
},
],
};
This regularly appears within websites where you can have either a video or an image for the header of the page. This allows you to validate to ensure you have one or the other.
The Sanity & Next.js experts
Internal/External link based on the conditional field example with Next.js component startersGo to Internal/External Next.js Link
Quickly and easily validate your slug without having to work out the regex syntaxGo to Easy peasy URL Slug