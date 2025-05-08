Sanity Starter
Sanity starter with localization utils, presentation tool and types generation
Build a Sanity-backed website in minutes with these starters for Svelte, a modern, lightweight Javascript library for "cybernetically enchanced web apps."
Sanity starter with localization utils, presentation tool and types generation
A lightweight and powerful e-commerce theme to build headless Shopify storefronts with Astro and manage content with Sanity.
Create your own virtual tour using Sanity and Sveltekit using photo-sphere-viewer.js
A minimal SvelteKit app with Sanity Studio.
Svelte is an innovative Javascript framework for building user interfaces. In contrast to other popular Javascript frameworks, which outsource their work into a virtual DOM in the browser, Svelte does the bulk of its work in a compiler that outputs reactive, "cybernetically enhanced" Javascript at build time. Svelte works great as an SSG (a static site generator) and integrates seamlessly with Sanity studio to deliver dynamic, structured content. Check out these Svelte starters and deploy your latest next-gen Javascript app today.