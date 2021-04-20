Pricing update: Free users
2 Product & Service starters

HeySugar (Gatsby)

Featured

An open-source, self hosted, blood sugar tracker for type one and type two diabetics. Developed with Sanity and built with Gatsby.

Jamie Bradley

Commerce Layer Starter

A multi-country ecommerce starter built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify.

4 Product & Service guides

Build an e-commerce site with the Stripe API

In this tutorial, we'll make a no-frills "merch store" for a personal blog using the Stripe API, Next.js, and Sanity. We'll leverage Stripe's fantastic checkout platform to redirect our customers to Stripe's servers for their checkout process.

Joe Holmes

Dynamic GROQ Query in JavaScript

As we get to use GROQ more and more, it's inevitable when we get ourselves to situations where we need to construct queries dynamically. Here's how you make dynamic GROQ query in JavaScript.

Dorell James

GROQ - a GraphQL alternative?

Heard of GROQ? How can it be used as an alternative to GraphQL? This article will not only introduce you to GROQ but you'll also learn to hopefully appreciate it. Truly a hidden gem out there!

www.dorelljames.com
Dorell James

27 Product & Service projects made with Sanity

View all

Occo

Featured

Complex product offering with nested product structure and tiered pricing.

Kevin Green

Harmon.ie

Delivering an Integrated Microsoft 365 User Experience for the Digital Workplace

5 Product & Service schemas

