Sanity Structure Tool
A JSON based powerful structure tool for Sanity Studio
Guides, starters, plugins, and more. Get inspiration and learn how to build great digital products and multichannel solutions with Sanity.io.
A JSON based powerful structure tool for Sanity Studio
Generate and manage AI-powered videos and images with Lamina directly inside Sanity Studio. Adds an asset source, studio tool, and document action for seamless media generation workflows.
The Sanity SEO Fields Plugin makes SEO simple and accessible, helping teams and creators implement web-standard, social-ready content with ease. It bridges complex SEO needs and content creation, boosting visibility, engagement, and best-practice adoption across the community.
A comprehensive Sanity Studio plugin for fetching and managing Amazon products using the Amazon Product Advertising API (PA-API v5). This plugin provides seamless integration between Sanity Studio and Amazon's product data with real-time fetching capabilities.
A Sanity Studio v3 plugin for uploading and managing video assets with Cincopa.com Video Platform.
Use Next.js API routes and Sanity to generate images directly from replicate inside the studio
This plugin augments Sanity Studio with ability to assign personalization criteria and enrichments tags to any documents inside your Sanity dataset.
Icon picker with over 150,000 open source vector icons
Backup your Sanity dataset to offsite storage like AWS S3 Dropbox any more
Some people actually shouldn't use this CMS. Are you one of them?
See answers to many of the top questions about your favorite Content Operating System
How we migrated Cointracker from Ghost and Webflow to Sanity, and the lessons we learned along the way.
We scrapped Google analytics and opted for PostHog, you can even steal our code for how to use it directly with Sanity.
A developer-first cookie banner that doesn't suck
Discover 6 Sanity update 2025 features to improve content ops with Canvas & Dashboard. Read now to empower your team!
Organize your bookmarks and manage tasks
Complex product offering with nested product structure and tiered pricing.
Free tools, guides and checklists for online business owners.
A portfolio that talks back. Ask it anything, and an AI agent takes you to the work.
Anonymous Instagram Recent Follows Checker built with Next.js. Check who anyone recently followed on Instagram without logging in. Privacy-first, fast, and free.
Custom embroidery and patches e-commerce store built on Next.js and Sanity CMS. Loads in under 1 second with 95+ Google PageSpeed score. Built by PandaCodeGen.
List all schemas in development
Preview images of your documents
Parse, format and mask numeric values with ease
Feature flags with Sanity and Next.js
A schema to bring greater transparency to food sourcing.