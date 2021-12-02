Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
Share your own snippet

Dev Mode

By Ollie Taylor

List all schemas in development

structure.js

import S from "@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder";

const structureListAll = S.listItem()
	.title("All Document Types")
	.child(
		S.list()
			.title("All Types")
			.items([
				/* This returns an array of all the document types defined in the schema.*/
				...S.documentTypeListItems(),
			]),
	);

export default () =>
	S.list()
		.title("Content Management")
		.items([
			//...YOUR STRUCTURE
			process.env.NODE_ENV === "development" ? structureListAll : S.divider(),
		]);

This snippet will list all your schema types in your studio. This can be great for debugging in development.

You can leave this snippet in when you deploy as it will not render in production.

Contributor

Ollie Taylor

A multi­dimensional designer with a healthy obsession for code

Staines-Upon-Thames, UK