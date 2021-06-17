Image Preview Field

This field allows you to preview an image, or a number of images from an array.



The source field is set by the 'imageProperty’ option, which can refer to nested fields using dot-syntax.



You can set a fixed display ratio using the options, as well as the maximum number of images to display.



If the document or the particular image has a ‘ratio’ field (string, like: "3:2”), it will be used unless a fixed ratio has been specified.



Whenever a ratio is given, the image’s hotspot/cropping will be applied automatically.