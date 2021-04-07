Feature flags with Sanity and Next.js

Feature flags are great for when you're developing new features and you're uncertain of when they should go live. It could be tomorrow, it could be in a week. By wrapping new features in a feature flag you can merge new features in code that gets deployed to production, even if you're unsure if it's going to make the release.

By storing your feature flags in Sanity you can toggle features on or off in the CMS. You can combine this with Next.js' Incremental Static Regeneration to toggle features without having to redeploy.

This example shows how to use a listener to switch feature flags in realtime.