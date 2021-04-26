Jan Hoogeveen
How to make scaleable image gallery's
export default {
name: 'gallery',
type: 'object',
title: 'Gallery',
fields: [
{
name: 'images',
type: 'array',
title: 'Images',
of: [
{
name: 'image',
type: 'image',
title: 'Image',
options: {
hotspot: true,
},
fields: [
{
name: 'alt',
type: 'string',
title: 'Alternative text',
},
],
},
],
options: {
layout: 'grid',
},
},
{
name: 'display',
type: 'string',
title: 'Display as',
description: 'How should we display these images?',
options: {
list: [
{ title: 'Stacked on top of eachother', value: 'stacked' },
{ title: 'In-line', value: 'inline' },
{ title: 'Carousel', value: 'carousel' },
],
layout: 'radio', // <-- defaults to 'dropdown'
},
},
{
name: 'zoom',
type: 'boolean',
title: 'Zoom enabled',
description: 'Should we enable zooming of images?',
},
],
preview: {
select: {
images: 'images',
image: 'images.0',
},
prepare(selection) {
const { images, image } = selection;
return {
title: `Gallery block of ${Object.keys(images).length} images`,
subtitle: `Alt text: ${image.alt}`,
media: image,
};
},
},
};
Wondering how to make an image gallery in Sanity? Ask no more. This is a snippet I'm using across multiple projects.
You define a list of images including alt-texts, and you can toggle different presentation styles with the click of a button.
With this solution, you should switch image components in your front-end based on the
display field.
