Food Product Integrity

This premise of the model is to bring greater transparency to food sourcing.

It includes a minimal set of common provisions for products such as sku and price.

It differentiates from regular product schemas with in the inclusion of product data related to ingredient sourcing. A Vendor document type relates to every product ingredient so that discerning consumers can learn about the supply-chain realities (where the vendor is situated, what certifications they have) that are linked to the food they consume. This transparency could be leveraged by ethical food producers to tell stories related to their sourcing choices. Fair Trade, B-Corp, Low Food Miles (relative to business owner), etc.

It also includes basic provision for Nutrition Data, Product Certification (Organic, Kosher, etc), Ingredient Certification, Awards, and Dietary Restrictions.

Conceptual applications

Promote critical thinking related to content modelling in Sanity,

or developing content modelling skills in general (see the image graph below)



Potential applications

Product labels and other printed marketing collateral

eCommerce Website

Native App

Notes