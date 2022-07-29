Offsite Sanity Backups

Simon Bennett
Founder and CEO of SnapShooter Backups
Backup your Sanity dataset to offsite storage like AWS S3 Dropbox any more
Sanity Backups Backup your sanity datasets to your own offsite storage, AWS S3, DigitalOcean Spaces, Backblaze, Any other S3, Dropbox, Google Drive or Azure.
Schedule backups from Daily to hourly, or provide your own cron schedule.
If you do not copy the API key when shown you will not be shown again and will have to recreate it, Sanity should email you confirmation that an API key was generated.
To connect to your sanity studio dataset we require an API key. This can be a read-only or a read-and-write key.
If you want to use our automated restore system when something goes wrong you will need a key with write permissions, you can always provide this just before restoring. You will always be free to download the dataset and restore it yourself using your own key, and thus not provide SnapShooter with a write access key.
