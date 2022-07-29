Offsite Sanity Backups

Sanity Backups Backup your sanity datasets to your own offsite storage, AWS S3, DigitalOcean Spaces, Backblaze, Any other S3, Dropbox, Google Drive or Azure.

Schedule backups from Daily to hourly, or provide your own cron schedule.

Getting Started

Register for SnapShooter.com

Create your Team

Choose Sanity Backups

Follow setup wizard

Config

To go https://www.sanity.io/manage

Click on your product

copy Product ID

Click on the Datasets tab

Note down the title of your dataset

Click API Tab

Add API Token

Name it e.g. SnapShooter Backups

Set permissions to Viewer or Editor

Save

Copy API Key

If you do not copy the API key when shown you will not be shown again and will have to recreate it, Sanity should email you confirmation that an API key was generated.

API Key Information

To connect to your sanity studio dataset we require an API key. This can be a read-only or a read-and-write key.

If you want to use our automated restore system when something goes wrong you will need a key with write permissions, you can always provide this just before restoring. You will always be free to download the dataset and restore it yourself using your own key, and thus not provide SnapShooter with a write access key.

Screenshots