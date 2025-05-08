Swift Data API client
Swift client for interacting with Sanity data apis.
Need a content management solution for your mobile app? Sanity.io has you covered. Check out these app resources for mobile development, including support for mobile preview.
Swift client for interacting with Sanity data apis.
This plugin augments Sanity Studio with ability to assign personalization criteria and enrichments tags to any documents inside your Sanity dataset.
Use the power of Sanity Images in your flutter apps! This package takes care of making your images exactly how the editors in the Studio specified (by respecting crops and hotspots). It also can be used to read the image color palette generated with sanity to create awesome UIs.
This Uniform experience manager allows marketers to build modern personalized digital experiences visually by re-purposing content from your Sanity content back-end and mix and match content from other sources.
This project helps beginners working with react to learn how to add code input to their rich text field and also highlight it.
Streamlined Insurance Buying: Admiral Unifies User Experience with Sanity
Match Cards is a memory game built as a PWA (Progressive Web App) and available on desktop, App Store and Google Play Store.
Mobile app and website for the Mikkeller Beer Celebration (MBCC) craft beer festival, with user-contributed beer ratings, news and Untappd integration.
App with recipes and food courses from the chefs at Kulinarisk Akademi (the culinary academy) in Oslo. Sanity+Mux powered app built in React/React Native.