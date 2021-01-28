Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Mobile App Resources

Need a content management solution for your mobile app? Sanity.io has you covered. Check out these app resources for mobile development, including support for mobile preview.

1 Mobile App Resources tool

Mobile preview

The mobile preview plugin makes it possible to preview how a website looks on a mobile phone.

Jesper Paulsen

1 Mobile App Resources guide

2 Mobile App Resources projects made with Sanity

Mikkeller Beer Celebration

Mobile app and website for the Mikkeller Beer Celebration (MBCC) craft beer festival, with user-contributed beer ratings, news and Untappd integration.

Foodsteps

App with recipes and food courses from the chefs at Kulinarisk Akademi (the culinary academy) in Oslo. Sanity+Mux powered app built in React/React Native.

Kristoffer Brabrand
Choose a starter
OR 
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init

Other contribution categories

Application

Marketing site (101)E-commerce Resources (45)Product & Service (38)Mobile App Resources (4)

Workflow

Collaborative Editing (67)Localization Resources (21)Optimization (19)Multichannel (9)

Integration

Publishing (127)Content Enrichment (104)APIs (53)Distribution (40)