Skip to content
Sanity Studio v3 launches Dec 8th - See it in action at Sanity Product Day →
View project liveShare your own project

Match Cards

By Tinloof

Match Cards is a memory game built as a PWA (Progressive Web App) and available on desktop, App Store and Google Play Store.

Project Shots

Match Cards splash page
Match Cards game

Editing environment

Match Cards Sanity studio

About the project

Match Cards is a memory game built by Tinloof to showcase the power of PWAs (Progressive Web Apps).

The goal of this build was to show how from one single codebase it is possible to create and distribute an app on both desktop and mobile platforms.

Categorized in

Contributor

Other projects by author

Beyond Creative

Beyond Creative works on creating marketing campaigns within Fortnite for events and brands including SuperBowl, NFL, Verizon, Timberland, BALENCIAGA, Adidas, Epic Games, NVIDIA, Chipotle, and LG. We've built for them a performant site to display their work.

Tinloof

Heavybit

Heavybit is a San Francisco-based investor in developer-first startups. We helped them consolidate content in Sanity and built a performant and feature-rich site with Remix.

Tinloof

Tinloof 2.0

We've rebranded Tinloof and improved the content editing experience to create case studies rapidly.

Tinloof